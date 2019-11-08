Police officers make driver clean his number plate before seizing his car after discovering hidden secret
Supplied/FenCops
In what was supposed to be another standard police stop for a dirty number plate, a driver lost his car after it was seized in the Fens.
The driver was stopped in Wisbech and officers forced him the clean his number plate before a vehicle check revealed much more.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Today's top tip. Keep your number plate clean.
"If we can't read it, you get stopped, like this vehicle in Wisbech.
You may also want to watch:
"After we made the driver clean his number plate, we seized his car for no insurance."
The news comes after a similar incident in Pymoor on Wednesday (November 6) where a dirty Vauxhall Meriva was seized by police.
After being pulled over for a dirty number plate, it was revealed that the driver was disqualified and had no insurance.
At the time, the spokesman said: "Officers on patrol today saw this dirty Meriva in Pymoor. It caught our attention as the licence plate needed a good clean.
"We stopped the driver and discovered he was disqualified and not insured. Car seized and he'll be off to court."