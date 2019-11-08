Police officers make driver clean his number plate before seizing his car after discovering hidden secret

Officers made the driver of this car clean his own dirty number plate before they discovered a secret. Picture: Supplied/FenCops Supplied/FenCops

In what was supposed to be another standard police stop for a dirty number plate, a driver lost his car after it was seized in the Fens.

The driver was stopped in Wisbech and officers forced him the clean his number plate before a vehicle check revealed much more.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Today's top tip. Keep your number plate clean.

"If we can't read it, you get stopped, like this vehicle in Wisbech.

"After we made the driver clean his number plate, we seized his car for no insurance."

The news comes after a similar incident in Pymoor on Wednesday (November 6) where a dirty Vauxhall Meriva was seized by police.

After being pulled over for a dirty number plate, it was revealed that the driver was disqualified and had no insurance.

At the time, the spokesman said: "Officers on patrol today saw this dirty Meriva in Pymoor. It caught our attention as the licence plate needed a good clean.

"We stopped the driver and discovered he was disqualified and not insured. Car seized and he'll be off to court."