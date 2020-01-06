Dig deep on the hunt for real dinosaur relics at Wisbech Museum event

Dinosaur relics and r-awesome craft events will form part of themed events to take place at Wisbech and Fenland Museum.

Families will be able to search through the galleries at the museum for real dinosaur relics between 11am and 3pm this Saturday (January 11).

For an extra £3.50, Wisbech-based VAR Experiences will be offering the virtual reality chance to explore a prehistoric landscape at the time dinosaurs roamed the earth.

The day will be repeated again on Saturday, February 1.

This will be the first of a series of special family Saturday events being held throughout January and early February, when the museum will be closed to visitors on weekdays while a deep clean takes place at the venue.

Curator Robert Bell said: "People have showed us how much they care about the museum in the last couple of years and visitor numbers are well up.

"We have a great programme planned for 2020, but we want to do our collection proud and show everything off at its very best."

The museum will be open 10am to 4pm on Saturdays.

Visit www.wisbechmuseum.org.uk for more information.