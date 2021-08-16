News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Diners leave restaurant without paying - despite getting last minute table

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:51 AM August 16, 2021    Updated: 10:58 AM August 16, 2021
Diners enjoy a meal inside one of the outdoor dining pods which have been installed for social distancing at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire - Credit: Archant

The owners of an independent restaurant near Wisbech were left fuming after two diners left without paying for their food, despite being given a last-minute table.

The Barn Restaurant in Terrington St John shared what happened on Saturday August 14 via their Facebook page.

"A massive thank you to the table of two at 8:30pm who left without paying their bill after finishing their food," read the post. 

"We accommodated for you by providing a table in one of our highly sought-after pods at late notice when you called for a table."

They added that, considering the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is particularly damaging to their business.

"The pandemic has been a tough time for all of the hospitality industry, especially individual restaurants like us," the post added. 

Luckily, however, the owners caught the culprits on CCTV and have threatened to get police involved if they do not come forward to pay the bill. 

Wisbech News

