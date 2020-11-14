Advanced search

Dining pods get the green light despite neighbour’s objection

PUBLISHED: 21:26 14 November 2020 | UPDATED: 21:26 14 November 2020

Dining pods at the Barn in Terrington have been agreed by West Norfolk Council. The retrospective application was approved despite a neighbour's objection about loss of privacy. Picture; WEST NORFOLK COUNCIL

Dining pods at the Barn in Terrington have been agreed by West Norfolk Council. The retrospective application was approved despite a neighbour's objection about loss of privacy. Picture; WEST NORFOLK COUNCIL

Archant

A neighbour who complained that dining pods at a country restaurant impeded their privacy has had their objections rejected.

Dining pods at the Barn in Terrington have been agreed by West Norfolk Council. The retrospective application was approved despite a neighbour's objection about loss of privacy. Picture; WEST NORFOLK COUNCIL Dining pods at the Barn in Terrington have been agreed by West Norfolk Council. The retrospective application was approved despite a neighbour's objection about loss of privacy. Picture; WEST NORFOLK COUNCIL

Planning chiefs decided that the pods were on grass and where the restaurateur could have put outdoor tables without the need for permission.

They are far enough away from neighbours to “limit any loss of privacy and the proposal is not considered to warrant refusal,” concluded West Norfolk planners.

The council agreed retrospective permission for the pods at The Barn restaurant in Terrington St John.

The restaurant can keep the pods until November 2023 unless a further application for renewal is submitted before then.

Diners enjoy a meal inside one of the outdoor dining pods which have been installed for social distancing at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Diners enjoy a meal inside one of the outdoor dining pods which have been installed for social distancing at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The council agreed temporary consent to ensure the pods do not deteriorate “to an extent where they lead to an adverse impact on the street scene”.

The pods created nationwide publicity during lockdown this summer.

They cost restaurant owner, Josh Green, £12,000, and can seat couples and tables of up to six people.

Mr Green said he got the idea for the pods from seeing similar structures used in America and in London.

Diners enjoy a meal inside one of the outdoor dining pods which have been installed for social distancing at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Diners enjoy a meal inside one of the outdoor dining pods which have been installed for social distancing at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The addition of the outdoor pods helped limit the impact of restrictions on the restaurant’s capacity.

Guests must use hand sanitiser when entering and exiting the air conditioned and heated pods, and Mr Green said the pods are chemically cleaned after each use.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Four hospitalised – including young child – following crash involving suspected drink driver

A 27-year-old man from Wisbech was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after this crash on Norwich Road in on November 11. Four people, including one young child, were rushed to hospital. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Burger entrepreneur Charlie Day delivers a great first day for enthusiastic customers

Great first day for Charlie Day as he opens his new cafe/takeaway in Wisbech. It was opened by Cllr Andy Maul, who ironically used to run Bygones cafe from the same premises before expanding to a bigger cafe down the road. Picture WISBECH TWEET

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Watch ‘criminal’ moment fireworks explode in town centre in front of mother and baby

Fireworks were set off along Church Terrace in Wisbech on November 9. Picture: Facebook/Ineta Breide Honey

Critics of MP photographed honouring the dead accused of ‘personal vendetta’

MP Steve Barclay attending Remembrance Sunday commemorations in Wisbech. Pictures: Steve Barclay on Facebook

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Four hospitalised – including young child – following crash involving suspected drink driver

A 27-year-old man from Wisbech was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after this crash on Norwich Road in on November 11. Four people, including one young child, were rushed to hospital. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Burger entrepreneur Charlie Day delivers a great first day for enthusiastic customers

Great first day for Charlie Day as he opens his new cafe/takeaway in Wisbech. It was opened by Cllr Andy Maul, who ironically used to run Bygones cafe from the same premises before expanding to a bigger cafe down the road. Picture WISBECH TWEET

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Watch ‘criminal’ moment fireworks explode in town centre in front of mother and baby

Fireworks were set off along Church Terrace in Wisbech on November 9. Picture: Facebook/Ineta Breide Honey

Critics of MP photographed honouring the dead accused of ‘personal vendetta’

MP Steve Barclay attending Remembrance Sunday commemorations in Wisbech. Pictures: Steve Barclay on Facebook

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Dining pods get the green light despite neighbour’s objection

Dining pods at the Barn in Terrington have been agreed by West Norfolk Council. The retrospective application was approved despite a neighbour's objection about loss of privacy. Picture; WEST NORFOLK COUNCIL

Burger entrepreneur Charlie Day delivers a great first day for enthusiastic customers

Great first day for Charlie Day as he opens his new cafe/takeaway in Wisbech. It was opened by Cllr Andy Maul, who ironically used to run Bygones cafe from the same premises before expanding to a bigger cafe down the road. Picture WISBECH TWEET

Four hospitalised – including young child – following crash involving suspected drink driver

A 27-year-old man from Wisbech was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after this crash on Norwich Road in on November 11. Four people, including one young child, were rushed to hospital. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Five apprentices offer food for thought as they achieve national recognition

Five apprentices from College of West Anglia’s (CWA) Wisbech campus are the first in the country to gain a nationally-recognised qualification. Aidan Campbell (23) and Natasha Morgan (24) who both work at Princes’ Wisbech site. Picture: COLLEGE OF WEST ANGLIA

Vulnerable residents aimed to benefit this winter thanks to community fridge

FACT will have a community fridge located at their community hub on Martin Avenue in March to help residents in need access free food. Earlier in the pandemic, FACT also ran a home delivery service for the elderly and vulnerable. Picture: PECT