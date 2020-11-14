Dining pods get the green light despite neighbour’s objection

Dining pods at the Barn in Terrington have been agreed by West Norfolk Council. The retrospective application was approved despite a neighbour's objection about loss of privacy. Picture; WEST NORFOLK COUNCIL Archant

A neighbour who complained that dining pods at a country restaurant impeded their privacy has had their objections rejected.

Planning chiefs decided that the pods were on grass and where the restaurateur could have put outdoor tables without the need for permission.

They are far enough away from neighbours to “limit any loss of privacy and the proposal is not considered to warrant refusal,” concluded West Norfolk planners.

The council agreed retrospective permission for the pods at The Barn restaurant in Terrington St John.

The restaurant can keep the pods until November 2023 unless a further application for renewal is submitted before then.

The council agreed temporary consent to ensure the pods do not deteriorate “to an extent where they lead to an adverse impact on the street scene”.

The pods created nationwide publicity during lockdown this summer.

They cost restaurant owner, Josh Green, £12,000, and can seat couples and tables of up to six people.

Mr Green said he got the idea for the pods from seeing similar structures used in America and in London.

The addition of the outdoor pods helped limit the impact of restrictions on the restaurant’s capacity.

Guests must use hand sanitiser when entering and exiting the air conditioned and heated pods, and Mr Green said the pods are chemically cleaned after each use.

