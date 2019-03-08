Design a flag to fly high above Elgood's Brewery in Wisbech

A competition is being held by Elgood's for punters to design a new flag to fly above the landmark Wisbech brewery.

Not only will the winner get their design seen by all the town after it takes pride of place, but they will also win a case of Elgood's beer.

The finished flag size will be 180cm x 90cm and all designs must be sent through via Facebook or by email.

The design must be new with original content.

It cannot be offensive or feature graphic imagery or words.

Sending the design also allows Elgood's the right to use the image or part thereof for publicity purposes.

Email your design to info@elgoods-brewery.co.uk

Elgood's Brewery is a family business established over 200 years ago and run by the Elgood family since 1878.

They produce a range of fine ales throughout the year, including regular beers, accompanied by seasonal ales and a smooth range and bottled varieties.