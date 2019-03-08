Advanced search

Design a flag to fly high above Elgood's Brewery in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 12:21 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:21 21 August 2019

A competition is being held by Elgood’s for punters to design a new flag to fly above the landmark Wisbech brewery. Picture: ELGOOD'S FACEBOOK

A competition is being held by Elgood's for punters to design a new flag to fly above the landmark Wisbech brewery.

Not only will the winner get their design seen by all the town after it takes pride of place, but they will also win a case of Elgood's beer.

The finished flag size will be 180cm x 90cm and all designs must be sent through via Facebook or by email.

The design must be new with original content.

It cannot be offensive or feature graphic imagery or words.

Sending the design also allows Elgood's the right to use the image or part thereof for publicity purposes.

Email your design to info@elgoods-brewery.co.uk

Elgood's Brewery is a family business established over 200 years ago and run by the Elgood family since 1878.

They produce a range of fine ales throughout the year, including regular beers, accompanied by seasonal ales and a smooth range and bottled varieties.

‘Devoted’ grandparents killed following head-on smash with HGV lorry on A47

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

‘Tony Martin country’ – thieves still target farmer 20 years after he shot two burglars

Tony Martin's farm is still being broken into 20 years after he shot two burglars Picture: Matthew Usher

Wisbech brewer Elgood’s put in application for 3am closing for part of the week at town centre pub run by deputy mayor

The Angel Inn, Wisbech, where publican Cllr Aigars Balsevics is hoping to extend licensing hours for part of the week to 3am. The application is before Fenland Council and has been submitted by Wisbech brewer Elgood's. Picture; ARCHANT

Culture minister Nicky Morgan gives Grade II listing to historic Canary Cottage that was built shortly after the drainage of the fens

Canary Cottage on the A47 near Guyhirn

DHL bosses at New Bridge Lane factory in Wisbech placed in the stocks and soaked with sponges in aid of road safety charity ‘Brake’

Get in the stocks! Senior staff at DHL in Wisbech were sponged by employees in aid of road safety charity, Brake. Picture(s): Supplied / DHL

