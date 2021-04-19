Video
Three derelict cottages ‘would make an ideal renovation project’
- Credit: Clive Emson
Three derelict cottages, which “would make an ideal renovation project”, are set to go under the hammer with a guide price of £125,000 to £130,000.
The properties, located at 29 Dovecote Road, Upwell, Wisbech, are to be sold in an online auction by regional land and property auctioneers Clive Emson.
Russell Hawkes, a senior auction appraiser with Clive Emson, said: “There were three cottages, of which only one still remains, on a 0.22-acre site.
“We are advised by the seller that the other two collapsed approximately 40 years ago.
“The cottage is situated in Upwell, approximately 6.5 miles south of Wisbech, and according to the local authority is shown on Ordnance Survey maps dating back to the 1880s.
You may also want to watch:
“There are good surrounding road networks, including the A47 and A10.
“The remaining cottage is in poor condition and would make an ideal renovation project with potential to perhaps reinstate three dwellings or create one larger property, subject to all necessary consents and accesses being obtainable.”
Most Read
- 1 Bullying and insider trader claims pile up against former deputy leader
- 2 Hundreds go bargain hunting in the sun at first car boot since lockdown
- 3 Three derelict cottages ‘would make an ideal renovation project’
- 4 Mum caught driving with revoked license on school run gets car seized
- 5 Man in critical condition after single-vehicle crash
- 6 Vicar's concerns over 'hugely vulnerable' rough sleepers
- 7 Police officer sacked for racially abusing colleague at Christmas party
- 8 100 mile charity walk inspired by mum's breast cancer recovery
- 9 Rural crime police recover dog in ‘poor state’ while on site check
- 10 Podcast revisits the mysterious missing case of Terry McSpadden
Bidding is live from Monday, May 3, with the auction ending on Wednesday, May 5.
For more information, visit: www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/225/63/