News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Video

Three derelict cottages ‘would make an ideal renovation project’

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 12:07 PM April 19, 2021    Updated: 12:08 PM April 19, 2021
Three derelict cottages at 29 Dovecote Road, Upwell, Wisbech, are to be sold in an online auction. 

Three derelict cottages at 29 Dovecote Road, Upwell, Wisbech, are to be sold in an online auction. - Credit: Clive Emson  

Three derelict cottages, which “would make an ideal renovation project”, are set to go under the hammer with a guide price of £125,000 to £130,000.  

The properties, located at 29 Dovecote Road, Upwell, Wisbech, are to be sold in an online auction by regional land and property auctioneers Clive Emson. 

Three derelict cottages at 29 Dovecote Road, Upwell, Wisbech, are to be sold in an online auction. 

Three derelict cottages at 29 Dovecote Road, Upwell, Wisbech, are to be sold in an online auction. - Credit: Clive Emson  

Russell Hawkes, a senior auction appraiser with Clive Emson, said: “There were three cottages, of which only one still remains, on a 0.22-acre site.  

“We are advised by the seller that the other two collapsed approximately 40 years ago. 

Three derelict cottages at 29 Dovecote Road, Upwell, Wisbech, are to be sold in an online auction. 

Three derelict cottages at 29 Dovecote Road, Upwell, Wisbech, are to be sold in an online auction. - Credit: Clive Emson  

“The cottage is situated in Upwell, approximately 6.5 miles south of Wisbech, and according to the local authority is shown on Ordnance Survey maps dating back to the 1880s. 

Three derelict cottages at 29 Dovecote Road, Upwell, Wisbech, are to be sold in an online auction. 

Three derelict cottages at 29 Dovecote Road, Upwell, Wisbech, are to be sold in an online auction. - Credit: Clive Emson 

You may also want to watch:

“There are good surrounding road networks, including the A47 and A10. 

“The remaining cottage is in poor condition and would make an ideal renovation project with potential to perhaps reinstate three dwellings or create one larger property, subject to all necessary consents and accesses being obtainable.” 

Three derelict cottages at 29 Dovecote Road, Upwell, Wisbech, are to be sold in an online auction. 

Three derelict cottages at 29 Dovecote Road, Upwell, Wisbech, are to be sold in an online auction. - Credit: Clive Emson  

Most Read

  1. 1 Bullying and insider trader claims pile up against former deputy leader
  2. 2 Hundreds go bargain hunting in the sun at first car boot since lockdown
  3. 3 Three derelict cottages ‘would make an ideal renovation project’
  1. 4 Mum caught driving with revoked license on school run gets car seized
  2. 5 Man in critical condition after single-vehicle crash
  3. 6 Vicar's concerns over 'hugely vulnerable' rough sleepers
  4. 7 Police officer sacked for racially abusing colleague at Christmas party
  5. 8 100 mile charity walk inspired by mum's breast cancer recovery
  6. 9 Rural crime police recover dog in ‘poor state’ while on site check
  7. 10 Podcast revisits the mysterious missing case of Terry McSpadden

Bidding is live from Monday, May 3, with the auction ending on Wednesday, May 5.  

For more information, visit: www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/225/63/  

Hot Properties
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wisbech woman threatened for not wearing mask

Woman threatened for not wearing mask describes fear for safety

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Cambs Fire crews at the scene of the blaze in Museum Square in Wisbech.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Five fire crews called to building blaze

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Wisbech St Mary Parish Council repaired 110-year-old gates

110-year-old church gates reappear following £400 makeover

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Post Mill Farm on Benwick Road in Doddington is up for grabs through Cheffins and is on the market for £2.2million.

Farming

Fen farm on more than 200 acres of land up for sale for £2.2million

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus