Published: 12:07 PM April 19, 2021 Updated: 12:08 PM April 19, 2021

Three derelict cottages at 29 Dovecote Road, Upwell, Wisbech, are to be sold in an online auction. - Credit: Clive Emson

Three derelict cottages, which “would make an ideal renovation project”, are set to go under the hammer with a guide price of £125,000 to £130,000.

The properties, located at 29 Dovecote Road, Upwell, Wisbech, are to be sold in an online auction by regional land and property auctioneers Clive Emson.

Russell Hawkes, a senior auction appraiser with Clive Emson, said: “There were three cottages, of which only one still remains, on a 0.22-acre site.

“We are advised by the seller that the other two collapsed approximately 40 years ago.

“The cottage is situated in Upwell, approximately 6.5 miles south of Wisbech, and according to the local authority is shown on Ordnance Survey maps dating back to the 1880s.

“There are good surrounding road networks, including the A47 and A10.

“The remaining cottage is in poor condition and would make an ideal renovation project with potential to perhaps reinstate three dwellings or create one larger property, subject to all necessary consents and accesses being obtainable.”

Bidding is live from Monday, May 3, with the auction ending on Wednesday, May 5.

For more information, visit: www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/225/63/