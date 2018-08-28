Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Deputy mayor Kit Owen, 73, springs a surprise as he weds his young Filipino bride at March Register Office

PUBLISHED: 13:11 11 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:20 11 January 2019

Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen kiss outside March Library after the wedding. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen kiss outside March Library after the wedding. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

© Terry Harris

It was all smiles today for Kit Owen, the deputy mayor of March, after he married his young Filipino bride after a whirlwind courtship.

Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage., Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage., Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

The 73-year-old widower is confident of finding happiness with his new wife after tragically being widowed over a decade ago after his former ITV Anglia beauty queen wife Beverly died suddenly.

Cllr Owen, who has been mayor of March on five occasions, will step up to the mayoralty again in May if he wins election again to March Town Council.

His bride Aiza – five decades younger that Cllr Owen – will help him carry out his civic functions as mayor should he retain his seat on the town council.

Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and Aiza Bonus-Owen arriving at March Library to get married. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and Aiza Bonus-Owen arriving at March Library to get married. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

The pair arrived twenty minutes before the service was due to start along with a few council colleagues and friends.

The bride was wearing an elegant pink dress carrying a small pose of flowers.

Cllr Owen was wearing a cream coloured suit and red tie.

Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen kiss outside March Library after the wedding. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen kiss outside March Library after the wedding. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

He told the newspaper that the marriage was the “best next step”.

“We have known each other for a very long time and this [marriage] seemed like the best, logical next step for us both.”

After entering the registration office, they were led to The Wordsworth Room in March Library for the ceremony, as curtains were drawn across the windows.

Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen pose for pictures with guests after the wedding. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen pose for pictures with guests after the wedding. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

When leaving, the newlyweds happily posed for photos and giggled with guests.

“Behave,” said Cllr Owen, when he gave his new bride a peck on the lips.

“I’ll stand behind the bride because she’s better looking than you”, joked one guest when posing for the group photo.

Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and Aiza Bonus-Owen arriving at March Library to get married. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and Aiza Bonus-Owen arriving at March Library to get married. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

The reception was held at the Ye Olde Griffin in March High Street, where guests celebrated into the afternoon.

Cllr Owen was married to former beauty queen Beverly Owen, who died in 2008.

They had two children together, Lisa and Jonathan.

Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Visa Online Assistance, the organisation that helped Cllr Owen secure an entry via for Aiza last October, posted a goodwill message on their Facebook page.

“Congratulations again Ms Aiza Bonus from Tarfac and Kit Owen from UK for getting the approval of your finance visa,” they wrote.

Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen outside March Library after the wedding. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen outside March Library after the wedding. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage., Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage., Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen outside March Library after the wedding. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen outside March Library after the wedding. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen outside March Library after the wedding. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen outside March Library after the wedding. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen outside March Library after the wedding. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen outside March Library after the wedding. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Guests arrive for the wedding. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Guests arrive for the wedding. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Investigation launched following ram raid on building society

The aftermath of the ramraid at the Nationwide branch in Ramsey.

Motorcyclist injured after crash in Wisbech

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with a possible serious injury after a crash in Wisbech this morning (January 7). The single-vehicle collision happened at the Walton Road junction with Lynn Road. Picture: FENLAND POLICING / FACEBOOK.

Cambridgeshire County Council promises to respond to multiple questions over how Tory deputy leader became a tenant farmer - and member champion for 200 council owned farms

Cllr Roger Hickford, deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, who is now a tenant farmer of the council having been offered the tenancy of Manor Farm, Girton. The council has agreed a loan of £183,000 to extend the farm house. He wants to run a canine training centre from there. Picture: ARCHANT

Criminal charges laid over garage death of workman

David Nelson died at AD Hurst and Son in Upwell. Picture: Ian Burt

Fruit and veg seller dragged along road in broad daylight as she fought to keep handbag says she is overwhelmed by support and donations from strangers

Christine Wysoczanski (pictured) was left with bruises down one side of her body when she was �dragged along the road� after a man stole her handbag. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Walpole St Andrew woman says she is thousands of pounds out of pocket after West Walton builder left work unfinished and unsafe

Frances Adams, of Walpole St Andrew, has been left thousands of pounds out of pocket and living in a “pile of rubble for a kitchen” after West Walton builder Michael Hackett left work unfinished and unsafe. Picture: HARRY RUTTER.

Deputy mayor Kit Owen, 73, springs a surprise as he weds his young Filipino bride at March Register Office

Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen kiss outside March Library after the wedding. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

REVIEW: Funny, moving and full of action, Bumblebee is a welcome addition to the Transformers series

Funny, moving and full of action, Bumblebee - now showing at The Light Cinema in Wisbech - is a welcome addition to the Transformers series

Police obtain court order to safeguard against human trafficking at Fenland car wash

Police obtain court order to safeguard against human trafficking at Fenland car wash. Picture: Archant.

New CEO appointed for Arthur Rank Hospice Charity

Sharon Allen has been appointed as the new CEO of Arthur Rank Hospice Charity.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists