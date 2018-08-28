Video

Deputy mayor Kit Owen, 73, springs a surprise as he weds his young Filipino bride at March Register Office

Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen kiss outside March Library after the wedding. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris. © Terry Harris

It was all smiles today for Kit Owen, the deputy mayor of March, after he married his young Filipino bride after a whirlwind courtship.

The 73-year-old widower is confident of finding happiness with his new wife after tragically being widowed over a decade ago after his former ITV Anglia beauty queen wife Beverly died suddenly.

Cllr Owen, who has been mayor of March on five occasions, will step up to the mayoralty again in May if he wins election again to March Town Council.

His bride Aiza – five decades younger that Cllr Owen – will help him carry out his civic functions as mayor should he retain his seat on the town council.

The pair arrived twenty minutes before the service was due to start along with a few council colleagues and friends.

The bride was wearing an elegant pink dress carrying a small pose of flowers.

Cllr Owen was wearing a cream coloured suit and red tie.

He told the newspaper that the marriage was the “best next step”.

“We have known each other for a very long time and this [marriage] seemed like the best, logical next step for us both.”

After entering the registration office, they were led to The Wordsworth Room in March Library for the ceremony, as curtains were drawn across the windows.

When leaving, the newlyweds happily posed for photos and giggled with guests.

“Behave,” said Cllr Owen, when he gave his new bride a peck on the lips.

“I’ll stand behind the bride because she’s better looking than you”, joked one guest when posing for the group photo.

The reception was held at the Ye Olde Griffin in March High Street, where guests celebrated into the afternoon.

Cllr Owen was married to former beauty queen Beverly Owen, who died in 2008.

They had two children together, Lisa and Jonathan.

Visa Online Assistance, the organisation that helped Cllr Owen secure an entry via for Aiza last October, posted a goodwill message on their Facebook page.

“Congratulations again Ms Aiza Bonus from Tarfac and Kit Owen from UK for getting the approval of your finance visa,” they wrote.

