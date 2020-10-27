Advanced search

Former Royal Bahamas Police Force superintendent Dennis Dames inspires Fen students

PUBLISHED: 15:11 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:11 27 October 2020

Retired Royal Bahamas Police Force superintendent Dennis Dames inspired students at TBAP Octavia AP Academy in Wisbech. Picture: Supplied

Retired Royal Bahamas Police Force superintendent Dennis Dames inspired students at TBAP Octavia AP Academy in Wisbech. Picture: Supplied

A retired superintendent for the Royal Bahamas Police Force inspired a group of Fenland pupils after visiting an academy in Wisbech.



Dennis Dames spoke to Year 10 students at TBAP Octavia AP Academy about his 40 years with the police and how he qualified to become the first police commercial pilot in the Bahamas.

The visit was organised as part of an initiative by TBAP student services manager Ahmed Kadi, to raise learners’ aspirations and discover different cultures.

Mr Dames talked to learners about achieving their goals through hard work, self-reliance and accepting responsibility for their actions.

Mr Kadi said: “We are very grateful to Mr Dames for sharing his experience and inspirational life story.



“We wanted our learners to appreciate they can achieve their greatest dreams regardless of their background, if they work hard and respect others.”

Mr Dames, who was the first fully qualified police commercial pilot in the Bahamas, served in the Royal Bahamas Police Force for 40 years rising to the rank of superintendent.







