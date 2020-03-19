Advanced search

Movie makeovers for dementia patients at care home thanks to college students

PUBLISHED: 11:39 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:41 19 March 2020

Care home residents who have dementia were given a Hollywood makeover by hair and beauty college students at the College of West Anglia’s (CWA) Wisbech campus. Picture: CWA

Care home residents who have dementia were given a Hollywood makeover by hair and beauty college students at the College of West Anglia’s (CWA) Wisbech campus. Picture: CWA

Archant

Care home residents who have dementia were given a Hollywood makeover by hair and beauty college students at the College of West Anglia’s (CWA) Wisbech campus.

Care home residents who have dementia were given a Hollywood makeover by hair and beauty college students at the College of West Anglia’s (CWA) Wisbech campus. Picture: CWACare home residents who have dementia were given a Hollywood makeover by hair and beauty college students at the College of West Anglia’s (CWA) Wisbech campus. Picture: CWA

The students visited Orchard House, which is home to residents with a wide range of care needs, with the aim of helping dementia patients to remember films that they might have seen.

Hayley Rudd, CWA work placement and careers co-ordinator, said: “The idea was to help the dementia patients at the home evoke memories of classic films they may have seen previously.

“Our performing arts department have lent Amanda Wilkinson, healthcare assistant and team leader at Orchard House, costumes for the show.

Care home residents who have dementia were given a Hollywood makeover by hair and beauty college students at the College of West Anglia’s (CWA) Wisbech campus. Picture: CWACare home residents who have dementia were given a Hollywood makeover by hair and beauty college students at the College of West Anglia’s (CWA) Wisbech campus. Picture: CWA

“Natalie Fletcher, who is CWA’s work placement and careers coordinator for hair and beauty, took students across to put the finishing touches to their hair and make-up.”

Inspiration for the fashion show was taken from a Hollywood movies including Aladdin, Mamma Mia and the Great Gatsby.

You may also want to watch:

Justine Horton, Level 2 beauty student, said: “It was really good seeing the residents happy with their hair and make-up. It was exciting doing it for the experience.”

Abby Magor, Level 2 beauty student, said: “It was a really good experience seeing how happy the residents were when they had their make-up done.”

Jordan Merry, Level 2 hair student, said: “It was a good experience meeting new people and be and being able to pamper the clients.”

Care home residents who have dementia were given a Hollywood makeover by hair and beauty college students at the College of West Anglia’s (CWA) Wisbech campus. Picture: CWACare home residents who have dementia were given a Hollywood makeover by hair and beauty college students at the College of West Anglia’s (CWA) Wisbech campus. Picture: CWA

Natalie Fletcher, course director of Level 1 hairdressing and beauty, said: “All students worked well during the event, acted very professional and they enjoyed supporting the event by creating different hair and make-up styles using their skills they have learnt at college.”

Robi Chowdhury, senior marketing officer of RCH Care Homes, said: “We can’t be thankful enough to the students from the college who have spent their time with our residents. They were attentive and cheered our residents up.

“The care home hopes to enrich the lives and surroundings of the residents who live there by putting on a variety of different events and activities.”

Care home residents who have dementia were given a Hollywood makeover by hair and beauty college students at the College of West Anglia’s (CWA) Wisbech campus. Picture: CWACare home residents who have dementia were given a Hollywood makeover by hair and beauty college students at the College of West Anglia’s (CWA) Wisbech campus. Picture: CWA

CWA hair and Beauty students who attended on the day were Rachel Penny, Georgina Barnes, Emily Hilton, Jordan Merry, Katherine Bird, Charlotte Campling, Jenni Cooper, Abby Mayor and Justine Horton.

Most Read

Wisbech care home in lockdown after resident contracts coronavirus in hospital

A resident of the Rose Lodge Care Home in Walton Road, Wisbech has contracted coronavirus in hospital.

Iceland supermarkets to open specifically for elderly and vulnerable

Iceland supermarkets have changed their opening hours to accommodate the elderly and vulnerable.

First three coronavirus cases in Norfolk confirmed

Three patients have tested positive for coronavirus in Norfolk. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

First coronavirus case reported in Cambridgeshire - in Fenland the council details how risks are being minimised

Coronavirus isolation pod at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Hair salon removes books and magazines amid coronavirus pandemic to ‘keep our staff and clients as safe as we can’

The Retreat Hairdressing salon in Wisbech has removed magazines and books from the waiting area amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Most Read

Wisbech care home in lockdown after resident contracts coronavirus in hospital

A resident of the Rose Lodge Care Home in Walton Road, Wisbech has contracted coronavirus in hospital.

Iceland supermarkets to open specifically for elderly and vulnerable

Iceland supermarkets have changed their opening hours to accommodate the elderly and vulnerable.

First three coronavirus cases in Norfolk confirmed

Three patients have tested positive for coronavirus in Norfolk. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

First coronavirus case reported in Cambridgeshire - in Fenland the council details how risks are being minimised

Coronavirus isolation pod at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Hair salon removes books and magazines amid coronavirus pandemic to ‘keep our staff and clients as safe as we can’

The Retreat Hairdressing salon in Wisbech has removed magazines and books from the waiting area amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Fenland Council introduces precautionary measures at Wisbech Port, puts up health advice posters and installs additional hand sanitiser in fight against coronavirus

Fenland Council says that because of its role in managing two inland ports it has implemented precautionary measures in the fight against coronavirus. Wisbech Port is pictured. Picture: WISBECH PORT FACEBOOK

Community centre to offer coronavirus advice and guidance in Latvian, Russian, Polish, Lithuanian, Romanian and Bulgarian

The Rosmini Centre in Wisbech will offer coronavirus advice in Latvian, Russian, Polish, Lithuanian, Romanian and Bulgarian. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Time restrictions on use of concessionary bus travel across Cambridgeshire lifted in wake of pandemic

Cambridgeshire residents with bus passes can now use them at any time.

Movie makeovers for dementia patients at care home thanks to college students

Care home residents who have dementia were given a Hollywood makeover by hair and beauty college students at the College of West Anglia’s (CWA) Wisbech campus. Picture: CWA

College closes over coronavirus and starts teaching online

The College of West Anglia has moved to online teaching to safeguard students and staff Picture: Paul Tibbs.
Drive 24