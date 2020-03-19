Movie makeovers for dementia patients at care home thanks to college students

Care home residents who have dementia were given a Hollywood makeover by hair and beauty college students at the College of West Anglia’s (CWA) Wisbech campus. Picture: CWA Archant

Care home residents who have dementia were given a Hollywood makeover by hair and beauty college students at the College of West Anglia’s (CWA) Wisbech campus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Care home residents who have dementia were given a Hollywood makeover by hair and beauty college students at the College of West Anglia’s (CWA) Wisbech campus. Picture: CWA Care home residents who have dementia were given a Hollywood makeover by hair and beauty college students at the College of West Anglia’s (CWA) Wisbech campus. Picture: CWA

The students visited Orchard House, which is home to residents with a wide range of care needs, with the aim of helping dementia patients to remember films that they might have seen.

Hayley Rudd, CWA work placement and careers co-ordinator, said: “The idea was to help the dementia patients at the home evoke memories of classic films they may have seen previously.

“Our performing arts department have lent Amanda Wilkinson, healthcare assistant and team leader at Orchard House, costumes for the show.

Care home residents who have dementia were given a Hollywood makeover by hair and beauty college students at the College of West Anglia’s (CWA) Wisbech campus. Picture: CWA Care home residents who have dementia were given a Hollywood makeover by hair and beauty college students at the College of West Anglia’s (CWA) Wisbech campus. Picture: CWA

“Natalie Fletcher, who is CWA’s work placement and careers coordinator for hair and beauty, took students across to put the finishing touches to their hair and make-up.”

Inspiration for the fashion show was taken from a Hollywood movies including Aladdin, Mamma Mia and the Great Gatsby.

You may also want to watch:

Justine Horton, Level 2 beauty student, said: “It was really good seeing the residents happy with their hair and make-up. It was exciting doing it for the experience.”

Abby Magor, Level 2 beauty student, said: “It was a really good experience seeing how happy the residents were when they had their make-up done.”

Jordan Merry, Level 2 hair student, said: “It was a good experience meeting new people and be and being able to pamper the clients.”

Care home residents who have dementia were given a Hollywood makeover by hair and beauty college students at the College of West Anglia’s (CWA) Wisbech campus. Picture: CWA Care home residents who have dementia were given a Hollywood makeover by hair and beauty college students at the College of West Anglia’s (CWA) Wisbech campus. Picture: CWA

Natalie Fletcher, course director of Level 1 hairdressing and beauty, said: “All students worked well during the event, acted very professional and they enjoyed supporting the event by creating different hair and make-up styles using their skills they have learnt at college.”

Robi Chowdhury, senior marketing officer of RCH Care Homes, said: “We can’t be thankful enough to the students from the college who have spent their time with our residents. They were attentive and cheered our residents up.

“The care home hopes to enrich the lives and surroundings of the residents who live there by putting on a variety of different events and activities.”

Care home residents who have dementia were given a Hollywood makeover by hair and beauty college students at the College of West Anglia’s (CWA) Wisbech campus. Picture: CWA Care home residents who have dementia were given a Hollywood makeover by hair and beauty college students at the College of West Anglia’s (CWA) Wisbech campus. Picture: CWA

CWA hair and Beauty students who attended on the day were Rachel Penny, Georgina Barnes, Emily Hilton, Jordan Merry, Katherine Bird, Charlotte Campling, Jenni Cooper, Abby Mayor and Justine Horton.