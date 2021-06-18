Fifty jobs up for grabs as Deliveroo announces early move into Wisbech
- Credit: © Mikael Buck / Deliveroo
Up to 50 jobs have been made available after fast-food delivery service Deliveroo have announced their early move into Wisbech.
The takeaway distribution giants, popular in cities across Cambridgeshire, revealed on Wednesday (June 17) their plans to launch “this week”.
A spokesperson for Deliveroo said: “High street favourites like KFC, along with local gems like Bygones, Kebab & Pizzas, The Elm Tree Inn and Tonys Fish Kebab will be available.
“The launch will be a major boost to small restaurant businesses across Wisbech who will be able to reach new customers and grow their restaurant businesses through offering delivery.
“Deliveroo will be looking for up to 50 people in Wisbech to become riders.
“Those who work as riders will be able to work when they want and where they want, delivering food and groceries to customers’ doors in as little as 30 minutes.”
Deliveroo is an app and website that enables Brits to check out the very best local food in their area.
The British company is now available in 12 different markets across the world.
The food delivery company will continue to add new local restaurants, takeaways and grocery partners, with the likes of Morrisons joining Deliveroo in the coming months.
“Deliveroo will also be extending further into the suburbs of existing cities or towns that it currently operates in,” added the spokesperson.
“The drive behind the rapid expansion is underpinned by the company’s belief that people in every part of the UK should have access to amazing meals wherever and whenever they want them.”
Berenice Cowan, head of UK expansion for Deliveroo, said: “At last, we've arrived in Wisbech!
“We can't wait to bring everyone great food from local and national favourites, and to help local chefs reach new customers. Hungry foodies, here we come!”
Customers have the option to schedule orders via the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible between 11.30am and 11pm on weekdays and 11.30am and 11pm on weekends, from a variety of independent eateries, traditional takeaways, high-quality chain restaurants as well as grocery retailers.
Deliveroo is offering all new customers £10 off their first order using the code: WISBECH10. This is an offer for new customers only, with a minimum spend of £15 or more.