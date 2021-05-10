Deliveroo is coming to Wisbech

Published: 10:30 AM May 10, 2021 Updated: 10:31 AM May 10, 2021

Deliveroo will launch in Wisbech in “the next couple of months” and riders and drivers are wanted ahead of the big day. - Credit: Deliveroo

Fast-food and takeaway delivery service Deliveroo is set to launch in Wisbech in “the next couple of months” and they are on the look-out for riders.

The company is looking to sign-up new riders and drivers to deliver food from the Fenland town’s restaurants and grocery store partners.

The news comes after its direct rival, Uber Eats, launched in Wisbech in October last year, offering home delivery on favourites such as McDonald’s and KFC.

Berenice Cowan, head of UK expansion for Deliveroo, said: “At last, we've arrived in Wisbech!

“We can't wait to bring everyone great food from local and national favourites, and to help local chefs reach new customers. Hungry foodies, here we come!”

“Deliveroo is looking for people who value on-demand, flexible work and want the freedom to choose when, where and how to work,” said a spokesperson.

“It is a great opportunity for people who have other commitments, such as existing work or students who are looking for flexible work to fit around study.

“It is also a good way to keep fit and earn money at the same time.”

To keep riders safe while out on the road, the company offers all riders free insurance to ensure all riders are protected.

The company also offers other perks, such as free training courses for riders and their families.

The spokesperson added: “Deliveroo is focused on providing the ultimate food delivery experience.

“Customers have the option to schedule orders via the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible, in under 30 minutes.

“Deliveroo’s arrival in Wisbech will also be a major boost to local businesses, who will be able to reach new customers and grow their offering through delivery.”

Restaurants, takeaways and grocery retailers can apply to become a Deliveroo partner at: restaurants.deliveroo.com/en-gb