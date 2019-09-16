Large fire containing gas cylinder, wood and rubbish was started by arsonists in Wisbech, firefighters have revealed

A large fire containing a gas cylinder and various bits of waste was started deliberately, firefighters have confirmed.

Crews were called to Sutton Road in Wisbech on Sunday, September 15 after reports came in of a large fire at around 5.30pm.

Firefighters from Wisbech and March station were left tackling the blaze for more than two hours before returning to base at nearly 8pm.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "One crew from Wisbech and one crew from March were called to a fire in the open on Sutton Road, Wisbech.

"Crews arrived to find two separate seats of fire, one containing a cylinder and the second one containing wood and rubbish.

"Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fires and returned back to their stations by 7.50pm. The cause of the fire was deliberate."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.