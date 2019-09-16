Arsonists start stack blaze in Elm and leave firefighters tackling the large fire - spreading more than 15 meters - for over four hours

Firefighters were left tackling a blaze for more than four hours at the weekend after arsonists started a stack fire.

A crew from Wisbech Fire Station were called to Begdale Road in Elm on Sunday, September 15 after reports came in of the fire at around 2pm.

The firefighters worked to douse the flames after it had spread across 20 metres - they finished at around 6pm.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "On Sunday at 1.50pm one crew from Wisbech was called to a fire on Begdale Road, Fenland.

"The crew arrived to find a stack on fire measuring approximately 20 x 15 metres. Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire before returning to their stations by 6.05pm.

"The cause of the fire was deliberate."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.