Firefighters tackling a deliberate bin fire were forced to return to the scene just minutes after leaving when arsonists started another fire.

Crews were called to Mount Pleasant Road in Wisbech at around 4am on Wednesday (November 20) after reports came in of a burning bin.

They worked for over an hour to fully extinguish the blaze before returning to Wisbech Fire Station only to receive another call minutes later.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 3.57am one crew was called to a fire on Mount Pleasant Road in Wisbech.

"Firefighters arrived to find a bin on fire and extinguished it using a hose reel. They returned to their station by 5am.

"The crew was then called to a second bin fire on Mount Pleasant Road at 5.09am. The extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to the station by 5.45am.

"Both fires were started deliberately."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.