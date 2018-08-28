Advanced search

Theft of defibrillator outside church in Chatteris puts residents at ‘greater risk’

PUBLISHED: 12:46 22 January 2019

Theft of defibrillator outside church in Chatteris puts residents at ‘greater risk’. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

A defibrillator has been stolen from outside of a church in Chatteris.

The lifesaving device, worth around £2,000, was taken from the cabinet outside of Emmanuel Church, in East Park Street, on November 23 or 24.

Police were alerted to the theft on December 3.

In a post on a Chatteris defibrillator fundraising page, members say that residents are now “at greater risk” if in need of medical help.

Rosemarie Croucher, of Community Defibrillators for Chatteris, said: “The ‘loss’ of this unit puts the residents of Chatteris at greater risk of not getting the help they need when required.

“To the person who has removed this unit - it is of no use to you at all, it can only be used when a person is actually in cardiac arrest.

“It will not function unless it detects this problem. It may be ‘fun’ to have done this but think of the consequences.

“How would you feel if a member of your family or gang needed help and the unit was not available?”

The group say that The Emanuel Church will now have to fund around £2,000 to replace the unit.

“Community Defibrillators for Chatteris will be helping them to try to do this,” the post adds.

“If you have or anyone knows where this defibrillator is then please return it to a safe place.

“If you have been offered one ‘second hand’ please let us know.”

A police spokesperson said: “We were contacted on December 3 with reports that a defibrillator had been stolen from outside Emmanuel Church in East Park Street, Chatteris.

“It is believed it was taken on November 23 or 24.

“Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/49505/18 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

