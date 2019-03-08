Advanced search

Upwell musician Dean Ramsay to reflect beauty of the Fens in unique debut album

PUBLISHED: 10:16 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:16 09 August 2019

Upwell musician Dean Ramsay will release his first album 'The Kingdom of the Eel' later this month, which aims to reflect the beauty of the Norfolk and Cambridgeshire Fens. Picture: DEAN RAMSAY

Reflecting your roots within a piece of music may not be unusual to many artists, but for one Upwell musician, there is certainly something different.

The cover for Dean Ramsay's debut album, 'The Kingdom of the Eel'. Picture: DEAN RAMSAYThe cover for Dean Ramsay's debut album, 'The Kingdom of the Eel'. Picture: DEAN RAMSAY

Dean Ramsay is releasing his first album at the end of this month, incorporating unique sounds from the area he now lives in having initially moved from London.

The album, named 'The Kingdom of the Eel', is inspired by the Norfolk and Cambridgeshire Fens and blends field recordings of Fenland birdsong and running water with orchestral layers of synthesizers and echoing pianos.

Dean recorded the album in and around Upwell and only finished recording in May, which aims to represent the beauty of the Fens.

"I wanted to make a record that had the mood and the charm of the Fens in it, but without the usual tired trappings of something like folk music," Dean said.

"I was looking for something less obvious".

It is also thought the album can be meditative through using unusual recording techniques.

The album consists of 10 tracks and the CD case contains a riddle which, when solved, leads to the whereabouts of an antique silver eel buried somewhere in the Fens.

To find out more about Dean's album or to pre-order, visit https://www.focusedsilence.com/product/focused-eel/.

Upwell musician Dean Ramsay to reflect beauty of the Fens in unique debut album

