'It's just truly heart-breaking': Dead dog found inside dumped kennel in 'remote location' in Wisbech

A dead dog was discovered in a �remote location� in Wisbech. Picture: RSPCA RSPCA

A dead dog was found inside a dumped kennel in a "remote location" in Wisbech, the RSPCA have revealed.

The devastating discovery was made by a member of the public who found the pooch in a small wooden kennel behind a warehouse on farmland off Lynn Road.

According to the RSPCA, the female Yorkshire terrier, found near the Wisbech Carpet House on January 26 "never stood a chance".

The dog, who was aged between five and seven years old, was emaciated and likely to have been dead for at least a couple of days.

However, the kennel is believed to have been left at the location for two weeks.

The dog, who was not microchipped, was found inside the box with blankets and a fleece-type jacket.

She was wearing a red collar which was attached to an extendable lead which was then attached to the front of the kennel by a chain.

Justin Stubbs, RSPCA inspector, said: "I am just horrified to think that this dog could have been in this kennel for a number of days alone, cold and hungry - no animal should be treated this way.

"This kennel was left in a remote location and at a place which is prone to fly-tipping so the chances of anyone ever finding the dog was almost nil.

"Yet despite this someone still decided to leave this poor dog here, words fail me - it's heartbreaking.

"A witness said they believe the kennel could have been there for up to two weeks, but it was just thought to have been another fly-tipped item and there was nothing to indicate that there was an animal inside. It's just truly heart-breaking.

"I really want to find the person responsible for leaving this dog, if they truly couldn't cope then there are lots of charities they could have contacted first before making this decision. The dog never stood a chance having been left in such a remote location."

"Anyone with any information as to who may have owned this dog is urged to call the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018."

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care please visit their website or call the donation line on 0300 123 8181.