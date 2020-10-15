Fenland day centre reunites with friends as they return from Covid-19 lockdown
PUBLISHED: 16:38 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:38 15 October 2020
Archant
From quizzes to arts and crafts, a Fenland day centre was able to meet up with friends again as they reopened for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.
The Oasis Day Centre in Wisbech was suspended on March 23 owing to government advice, but on Tuesday, October 13, they were able to reopen their doors.
The centre, run by Age UK, has been phoning, checking on welfare, sending and delivering masks and newsletters, visiting and delivering supplies to older people in the community.
You may also want to watch:
Lynne Hayden, day service team leader at Age UK for Wisbech, Huntingdon and Cambridge, said: “Staff adapted the group activities and crafts to ensure social distancing rules are adhered to, without compromising the members’ enjoyment.
“We offer lots of varied activities, chair-based exercises, quizzes, bingo, arts and crafts delivered safely with individualised activity packs.
MORE: Care home staff receive thank you gifts for keeping vulnerable people safe during pandemic
“A hot meal is offered at lunchtime and refreshments are offered throughout the day.”
Age UK day centres help people to live at home for longer by combatting loneliness and social isolation.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.