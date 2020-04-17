Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre in Wisbech rated ‘outstanding’ by Care Quality Commission
PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 April 2020
A Wisbech day centre has been recognised as ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission.
The Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre, an Arthur Rank Hospice service which operates from North Cambridgeshire Hospital, supported over 400 patients and their families with a life-limiting illness or condition last year.
The centre, which was awarded the rating after an inspection in January this year, offers services including day therapy, treatment and clinical days, bereavement services and a hospice at home service.
Sara Robins, director of clinical services at Arthur Rank Hospice Charity, said: “We are thrilled and delighted that our Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre has been recognised as outstanding!
“I am so proud of the team. The report recognises the amazing work they do and the high standards of care they all deliver.
“The fact that we achieved an overall rating of ‘outstanding’ is testament to the values and dedication of all our colleagues who work at the centre.”
