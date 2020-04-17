Advanced search

Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre in Wisbech rated ‘outstanding’ by Care Quality Commission

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 April 2020

The Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre in Wisbech was rated ‘outstanding’ following an inspection in January. Pictures: ARTHUR RANK HOSPICE

The Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre in Wisbech was rated ‘outstanding’ following an inspection in January. Pictures: ARTHUR RANK HOSPICE

Archant

A Wisbech day centre has been recognised as ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission.

The Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre in Wisbech was rated ‘outstanding’ following an inspection in January. Pictures: ARTHUR RANK HOSPICEThe Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre in Wisbech was rated ‘outstanding’ following an inspection in January. Pictures: ARTHUR RANK HOSPICE

The Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre, an Arthur Rank Hospice service which operates from North Cambridgeshire Hospital, supported over 400 patients and their families with a life-limiting illness or condition last year.

The centre, which was awarded the rating after an inspection in January this year, offers services including day therapy, treatment and clinical days, bereavement services and a hospice at home service.

Sara Robins, director of clinical services at Arthur Rank Hospice Charity, said: “We are thrilled and delighted that our Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre has been recognised as outstanding!

“I am so proud of the team. The report recognises the amazing work they do and the high standards of care they all deliver.

The Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre in Wisbech was rated ‘outstanding’ following an inspection in January. Pictures: ARTHUR RANK HOSPICEThe Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre in Wisbech was rated ‘outstanding’ following an inspection in January. Pictures: ARTHUR RANK HOSPICE

“The fact that we achieved an overall rating of ‘outstanding’ is testament to the values and dedication of all our colleagues who work at the centre.”

The Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre in Wisbech was rated ‘outstanding’ following an inspection in January. Pictures: ARTHUR RANK HOSPICEThe Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre in Wisbech was rated ‘outstanding’ following an inspection in January. Pictures: ARTHUR RANK HOSPICE

The Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre in Wisbech was rated ‘outstanding’ following an inspection in January. Pictures: ARTHUR RANK HOSPICEThe Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre in Wisbech was rated ‘outstanding’ following an inspection in January. Pictures: ARTHUR RANK HOSPICE

The Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre in Wisbech was rated ‘outstanding’ following an inspection in January. Pictures: ARTHUR RANK HOSPICEThe Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre in Wisbech was rated ‘outstanding’ following an inspection in January. Pictures: ARTHUR RANK HOSPICE

The Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre in Wisbech was rated ‘outstanding’ following an inspection in January. Pictures: ARTHUR RANK HOSPICEThe Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre in Wisbech was rated ‘outstanding’ following an inspection in January. Pictures: ARTHUR RANK HOSPICE

The Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre in Wisbech was rated ‘outstanding’ following an inspection in January. Pictures: ARTHUR RANK HOSPICEThe Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre in Wisbech was rated ‘outstanding’ following an inspection in January. Pictures: ARTHUR RANK HOSPICE

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Nurse returns from 12-hour shift to find note telling her she is “a disgrace and has been reported”

Deb Leighton's daughter found this note posted through her letter box after returning from her role as an NHS worker for Peterborough Hospital PICTURE: Deb Leighton

Takeaway is awarded a zero score for its food hygiene rating

La Mamas has been awarded zero following a food and hygiene inspection.

Wisbech town centre development may be converted into flats

A planning application has been submitted to convert units in Church Mews, Wisbech, into flats

Police describe actions of jailed Chatteris sex offender Richard Maycroft as ‘despicable’

Richard Maycroft

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Most Read

Nurse returns from 12-hour shift to find note telling her she is “a disgrace and has been reported”

Deb Leighton's daughter found this note posted through her letter box after returning from her role as an NHS worker for Peterborough Hospital PICTURE: Deb Leighton

Takeaway is awarded a zero score for its food hygiene rating

La Mamas has been awarded zero following a food and hygiene inspection.

Wisbech town centre development may be converted into flats

A planning application has been submitted to convert units in Church Mews, Wisbech, into flats

Police describe actions of jailed Chatteris sex offender Richard Maycroft as ‘despicable’

Richard Maycroft

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Small ‘army’ of police raid travellers site in East Cambridgeshire - and recover six stolen caravans and two trailers

Stolen caravans were recovered by Cambridgeshire police during a Sunday morning raid on Smithy Fen travellers' site, Cottenham. It is not known if arrests were made. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Vauxhall driver demolishes fence and narrowly misses terrace house trying to avoid cat, he tells police

Creek Road, March, where on Saturday April 18 and during the afternoon this car crashed into a house. Fenland Police are investigating. No one was hurt. Picture; FEN COPS

‘Proud, determined and a born leader - a nurse, NHS manager, soldier, trade unionist and local politician’ MP’s tribute to his father who died today

Alan Bristow, Fenland and Whttlesey councillor, whose death was announced today/

Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre in Wisbech rated ‘outstanding’ by Care Quality Commission

The Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre in Wisbech was rated ‘outstanding’ following an inspection in January. Pictures: ARTHUR RANK HOSPICE

LETTER: Plenty that can be done at home during coronavirus lockdown

Reader Joan Munns believes that we should remain productive during the coronavirus lockdown period, by doing some gardening for example.
Drive 24