Published: 5:01 PM February 3, 2021

Wisbech Standard reader David Prestidge thinks that Wisbech Grammar School looking to buy nearby houses to use for boarding overseas pupils is skewing the market. - Credit: WISBECH GRAMMAR SCHOOL

China is a problem. Not just because of its dictator-style leadership.

Not just because it probably caused the Coronavirus pandemic.

Not just because of its human rights abuses. But why should we be bothered here in Fenland?



China (or, to be more accurate, the Chinese Communist Party) is rich beyond anyone’s wildest dreams.

Mainly because we in Britain - and most other countries in the West - are addicted to cheap consumer goods, which China is only too happy to provide.

Check around your house. Check what you are wearing. Check your ‘phone. Check your entertainment system.

You may also want to watch:

The chances are that China has produced most of the components that make up your everyday life.

Again, why is this a particular problem for Fenland? Keep in the back of your mind the fact that China is ruled by an undemocratic political class.

In China, if you protest or disagree, you are toast. A few hundred yards from my house is Wisbech Grammar School.

Two of my sons went there, and I can affirm that it is a good school. But now? It is linked in a “business partnership” with China.

By “business partnership” I infer that huge sums of money have been poured into the business by Chinese interests – in other words, the Chinese government.

To focus on how this effects us locally, look at recent property transactions.

Wisbech Grammar School is looking to buy nearby houses to use for boarding overseas pupils.

This in itself is no big deal, but it skews the market. The youngsters who come from China to be educated in Wisbech will, I am sure, be perfectly decent people.

My point is this. The Chinese Communist Party will soon everything about us.

What news we read. What we wear. How we view the world. What our children are taught. Are you happy with this? I know for sure that I am not.

DAVID PRESTIDGE, Wisbech