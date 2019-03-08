Advanced search

'One of the best days of my life' says David Kerridge of Wisbech as he completes the London Marathon and with the charity cash rolling in

PUBLISHED: 14:58 29 April 2019

What a star performance from Wisbech man David Kerridge who celebrates completing the London Marathon. Picture; FAMILY

What a star performance from Wisbech man David Kerridge who celebrates completing the London Marathon. Picture; FAMILY

Archant

Wisbech newspaper deliverer David Kerridge described completing the London Marathon on Sunday as “one of the best days of my life”.

Mr Kerridge, 49, had only recently taken up running again when he put his name down for the marathon.

“It was a brilliant experience, one of the best days of my life,” he said. “The crowd were amazing, the atmosphere was terrific and it was a masterstroke putting 'Dave the Fen Tiger ' on my running top as I heard hundreds of people calling my name and egging me on.”

He said: “The wheels came off a bit after 17 miles but I managed enough energy to sprint the last 600m down the Mall to dip in under 5 hours...4.59!

“The support from the Wisbech area has been overwhelming. My friends, family and customers have been ridiculously generous throughout and to date we've raised just over £4,700.”

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dave-the-fen-tiger

He said: “I am raising money for a small charity called PhabKids who help look after disabled children all over the UK.”

He has more than doubled his original target “mainly due to the generosity of my fantastic customers”.

