Shocking dashcam footage shows van drive at speed into cars stopped at traffic lights
PUBLISHED: 15:48 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:08 02 October 2020
Shocking dashcam footage shows the terrifying moment a van ploughs into two cars stopped at traffic lights just outside of a Fenland town.
The crash happened on Churchill Road in Wisbech at around 8am this morning and everyone involved has reportedly escaped serious injury.
Maciej Stachurski had just dropped his daughter off at Thomas Clarkson Academy and was driving his eight-year-old son to school in Wisbech St Mary.
His dashcam captured the moment – from both angles, front and rear – the white van failed to slow down before smashing into the back of his car.
Mr Stachurski’s son, Jan, can be heard screaming in shock following the crash which forced their car forward into a Vauxhall car in front.
The front car was being driven by Karen Roberts’ mother who was “very shaken up” and was helped by an employee of Elm Landscaping who was passing by.
Ms Roberts said: “Big thankyou to the man who stopped at the accident this morning on Churchill Road.
“My mum couldn’t remember his name but thinks its Michael and he works for Elm Landscaping.
“You were the only car that stopped to check on everyone involved and stayed with her as she was very shaken up.
“Hope the person sees this as his help was very much appreciated. Thankyou very much.”
Mr Stachurski said: “It [the crash] happened in the morning, at about 8:20am.
“We dropped my daughter at Thomas Clarkson Academy and was going to Wisbech St Mary to drop my eight-year-old son Jan to school.
“We were very lucky today. Nobody got injured, just shocked that something like that can happen to you on normal day.”
