"It's not going to be easy, but I can do it": Wisbech's Darren takes on 10k-a-day challenge to help save more lives

PUBLISHED: 16:24 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:47 30 July 2019

Darren McCarthy, from Wisbech, will run 10k every day throughout August to raise money for both the Denver Ward at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn and the East Anglian Air Ambulance after saving his friend's life. Picture: FACEBOOK/DARREN McCARTHY

Archant

To challenge yourself is one thing, but to go the extra mile for a worthwhile cause is another.

Darren will be taking part in the 10k-a-day challenge to raise funds for the Denver Ward at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: IAN BURTDarren will be taking part in the 10k-a-day challenge to raise funds for the Denver Ward at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: IAN BURT

That's what Wisbech man Darren McCarthy is doing as he embarks on arguably his toughest test to date when he runs 10k every day throughout the month of August.

Darren, a director at recruitment agency Daranden Ltd., is running to raise money for the Denver Ward at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn and the East Anglian Air Ambulance after a close friend was rushed to the hospital in December last year.

But the 47-year-old does not want to stop there as he aims to make a lasting impact on a place close to his heart.

"The main reason is because one of my friends was taken really poorly and the money I raise could go towards saving someone's life," Darren said.

"He had a life-threatening condition and it was touch and go if he can survive.

"It is not going to be easy, but I'm sure I can do it."

Darren is not a fitness fanatic, but since January 2017, he has attended the gym daily whilst gradually building up his distance.

Most of the challenge will be done indoors at the town's Tesco Extra store, although it still won't be an easy feat despite already gaining half of his £2,000 target.

"I have been training for a few months now," he said.

"I'm going to do a bit of road running, but 75% will be on the treadmill.

"It does seem quite hard for someone who has not run before.

"I'm hoping to do something like this every year because I could save someone's life."

A charity event will be held on August 31 at the Wisbech & District Ex-Services Club, which will feature live music from 'Half-Price Drinks', a raffle and a pool competition.

It is £10 entry, with half of proceeds going to both Darren's chosen charity and a winners' pot.

Darren added: "I'm going to do updates every day on Facebook so people can follow what I'm doing.

"I'm hoping for a big turnout."

To donate, please visit Darren's Facebook page.

