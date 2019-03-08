Wildlife photographer of 30 years showcases best work at Business and Professional Men's Club November meeting in Wisbech

Wildlife photographer Danny Green showcased his best work from the Arctic at the November meeting of the B&P club. Picture: Supplied/B&P Supplied/B&P

A wildlife photographer showcased his best work from the Arctic at Wisbech's Business and Professional Men's Club meeting.

Danny Green of Danny Green Photography attended the club's November meeting held at Mendi's restaurant in the town.

A spokesman for the B&P said: "Members and guests were welcomed to the November meeting at Mendi's by chairman John Groom.

"The guest speaker for the evening Danny Green from Leicester was introduced and gave an excellent Wildlife Show from Arctic and he also photographs wildlife around the world.

"It was always Danny's visit to this beautiful place and his visit to Arctic started in 2008 and still returns back to Arctic regally and has been a wildlife photographer for 30 years.

"Danny was thanked by member Mike Burns and he and all others really enjoyed it.

"David Patrick mentioned about the Ten-Pin Bowling night on November 25."

The date of the next meeting is Wednesday, December 11 at Mendi's again with a comedian Martin Gold coming from Manchester.

For more information on Danny or to see more of his work, visit: www.dannygreenphotography.com