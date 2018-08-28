Advanced search

Family honour their son by donating more than £7,000 raised at his funeral to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital at King’s Lynn

PUBLISHED: 15:51 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:51 30 January 2019

Daniel Gooch, of Upwell, died when he was working as a road oeprative in Surrey Picture: QE HOSPITAL

An Upwell family have honoured the memory of their son with a £7,579 donation to the The Queen Elizabeth Hospital at King’s Lynn.

The family of Daniel Gooch present money to the Macmillan Centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn. The money was raised at Daniel's funeral. Picture: QE HOSPITALThe family of Daniel Gooch present money to the Macmillan Centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn. The money was raised at Daniel's funeral. Picture: QE HOSPITAL

Daniel Gooch, 40, was killed while working as an asphalt operative in Surrey in June last year.

His parents Derek and Linda Gooch made the decision to donate money raised at Daniel’s funeral to the hospital’s Macmillan Cancer Care and Treatment Fund.

The family decided to donate to the hospital after Mrs Gooch was treated for cancer.

Mr Gooch said: “Daniel is so very loved and made an incredible impact on so many people’s lives, more than 400 people attended his funeral on June 14.

“It is an unbelievable amount of money to have raised and we would thank everyone who contributed, particularly Toppesfield Ltd and the Buckingham Group.

“Linda has been treated for her cancer at King’s Lynn and the empathy shown during her treatment and following Daniel’s death was incredible and the hope is this amount will make a real difference for years to come.”

Mr and Mrs Gooch presented the cheque to hospital consultant Dr Mirela Hategan.

Daniel was killed in a crash involving a road sweeper truck in Egham, Surrey, at the Runnymede roundabout as he was working on widening and resurfacing work.

The roundabout has been described as one of Surrey’s ‘worst traffic blackspots’.

The Macmillan Information and Support Centre at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn offers a wide range of information, support and a listening ear in a relaxed, comfortable environment.

The team offer appointments for welfare rights advice, can refer or signpost to other local services and run regular HOPE courses to help patients move on from a cancer diagnosis.

At the hospital there is palliative day care with treatment rooms, a blood taking service, reflexology, a wig consultation service, look good and feel better classes, a chemotherapy suite and support groups.

Work has completed on expanding the hospital’s cancer care unit in an £840,000 project which has resulted in expanded chemotherapy services and a refreshed palliative day care room.

The hospital is currently fund raising to buy extra chemotherapy equipment.

