Pedestrian seriously injured after being forced off footpath by speeding motorcyclist

Emergency services responding to seriously injured pedestrian in Wisbech last night. The pedestrian was forced off a footpath by a speeding motorcylist and fell in front of an oncoming vehicle. Picture; FENLAND POLICE Archant

A pedestrian was seriously after jumping out of the way of a speeding motorcyclist on a footpath and into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

"The motorbike failed to stop," said Fenland police in a post to their Facebook page.

The incident happened last night (Friday) at around 5.05pm on Weasenham Lane, Wisbech.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

"The pedestrian was taken to hospital with a serious injury," said the police spokesman.

"Did witness the collision? Did you see this bike? Did you see the riding prior to the collision? Are you the rider?"

Police appealed for any witnesses to call 101 and quote incident 361 of 07/02/2020.

One witness has already provided CCTV footage of the motorcyclist passing their home only a minute earlier.

"He drove very fast near my house," says the resident who has shown police a clip from his CCTV.

A woman who works in the area told police: "When we left off work at 5pm, there was someone on a motorbike down Algores Way, speeding and revving like mad in the field where the proposed incinerator is planned."

She added: "Sorry didn't see who it was just heard it."

Another resident told police: "At 17:10 a motorbike came past us with no lights on and the rider had no helmet on, and the bike looked smashed up, near the Friday Bridge camp."

Many others have now contacted the police about motorcycles being driven dangerously around the town in recent days.