Dance school to perform end of year showcase in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 16:54 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:54 25 November 2019

Dance school LJ Dance is set to bring musical magic to Wisbech later this week. Picture: IAN CARTER

A magical mix of music and dance will see youngsters shine in the spotlight as they perform in Wisbech later this week.

LJ Dance School students from the age of two to adult take to the stage for their annual showcase at Thomas Clarkson Academy.

Rehearsals are currently underway, with the main show set to take place this Friday and Saturday.

From street dance, to ballet to musical theatre - there will be something for everyone.

"We always like our shows to have a little something different," dance school owner Laura-Jayne Cook said.

"This year there has been lots of input from different teachers so there will be lots of variety."

Laura-Jayne comes from a musical background, having performed since a young age locally at the Angles Theatre and in national lead roles.

Her other dance group Bedazzle will also be taking part in the production.

Tickets are available on the LJ Dance School Facebook page or by purchasing on the door before the show.

