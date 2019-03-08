Advanced search

'Let's make Christmas special' - two cyclists to ride 200 miles for indoor turbo session in aid of Wisbech children

PUBLISHED: 14:41 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 12 November 2019

PE teacher Mark Norris, 47, and Brandon Edwards, 16 - who is partially blind - will take on the challenge on November 26. Picture: MARK NORRIS

PE teacher Mark Norris, 47, and Brandon Edwards, 16 - who is partially blind - will take on the challenge on November 26. Picture: MARK NORRIS

Two cyclists are set to ride 200 miles over 12 hours on indoor training bikes to make Christmas special for less fortunate children in Wisbech.

PE teacher Mark Norris, 47, and Brandon Edwards, 16 - who is partially blind - will take on the challenge on November 26.

The pair will be at St Peter's School from 6am to midday before continuing their turbo session from 12 to 6pm at Orchards Academy.

"This challenge will be on another level. I've been told that it's never been done before," Mark said.

"The bike will on a trainer and the resistance put up and then we will keep pedalling as much as we can.

"We are hoping to reach 200 miles over the 12 hours - that's if we can keep moving our legs!"

Mark, who has been a PE teacher for more than 20 years, has already totted up 5,000 miles cycling this year.

Brandon has regained his self-esteem by training indoors after suffering an injury that affected his sight.

Both ride for Crowland Wheelers, in Lincolnshire.

Mark, who also runs his own company All4Sports, said: "There will be physio people there on the day to support us and people to encourage and give motivation.

"It will be happening during assembly time so I'm sure there will be lots of children watching us intrigued too.

"For Brandon this has really got his self-esteem back and there has been a big difference in him."

Earlier this year the pair decided that they wanted to do whatever they could to support children who might go without this Christmas

"I work in schools and find it shocking that a lot of children don't get anything at Christmas," Mark said.

"We spoke to the schools to find out what they would like and we were told that there are certain funds set up that enable children to get gifts, food or something handmade.

"It is just a way of making Christmas special for those who are less fortunate."

Around £270 has been raised already but a target of £1,000 is hoped to be reached.

To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/pedalling-4-gifts-4-children-at-christmas

