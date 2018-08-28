Cyclist named following fatal crash in Dullingham
PUBLISHED: 17:03 11 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 11 January 2019
Archant
A cyclist who died following a crash in Dullingham on Tuesday (January 8) has been named.
Edgar Monks, 77, of Hitherford, Over, was cycling on Station Road when he was involved in a crash with a white Ford van.
The collision took place at 12.30pm and Mr Monks died at the scene.
The driver of the ford was not injured and no arrests have been made in connection to the incident.
Anyone who saw the collision should call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the road policing unit quoting incident 214 of January 8.