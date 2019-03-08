'Much loved husband, father and grandfather' cyclist dies a month after collision with Astra in Roman Bank, Leverington

Cyclist Paul Simms, 68, has died nearly a month after being involved in a collision with an Astra in Leverington. Picture; SIMMS FAMILY Archant

A 'much loved husband, father and grandfather' has died nearly a month after being struck by a car whilst cycling near his home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Simms, 68, died in hospital on Tuesday from injuries sustained in the collision in Roman Bank, Leverington, on April 23.

Mr Simms of Wisbech St Mary was involved in a collision with a silver Vauxhall Astra at around 6.30pm: he was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after sustaining serious injuries.

A police spokesman said: "No arrests have been made in connection with the collision and an investigation continues".

You may also want to watch:

Mr Simms' family has asked for privacy at this time but released a short statement:

It read: "Paul was a much-loved husband, father and grandfather, he will be sadly missed."

Anyone who may have information relating to the collision should call police on 101.

Police and paramedics attended the scene of the collision along with an air ambulance.

The road was closed for some time afterwards whilst police began an investigation.