Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'Much loved husband, father and grandfather' cyclist dies a month after collision with Astra in Roman Bank, Leverington

PUBLISHED: 11:41 18 May 2019

Cyclist Paul Simms, 68, has died nearly a month after being involved in a collision with an Astra in Leverington. Picture; SIMMS FAMILY

Cyclist Paul Simms, 68, has died nearly a month after being involved in a collision with an Astra in Leverington. Picture; SIMMS FAMILY

Archant

A 'much loved husband, father and grandfather' has died nearly a month after being struck by a car whilst cycling near his home.

Paul Simms, 68, died in hospital on Tuesday from injuries sustained in the collision in Roman Bank, Leverington, on April 23.

Mr Simms of Wisbech St Mary was involved in a collision with a silver Vauxhall Astra at around 6.30pm: he was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after sustaining serious injuries.

A police spokesman said: "No arrests have been made in connection with the collision and an investigation continues".

You may also want to watch:

Mr Simms' family has asked for privacy at this time but released a short statement:

It read: "Paul was a much-loved husband, father and grandfather, he will be sadly missed."

Anyone who may have information relating to the collision should call police on 101.

Police and paramedics attended the scene of the collision along with an air ambulance.

The road was closed for some time afterwards whilst police began an investigation.

Most Read

‘A number of’ people rushed to hospital with injuries after two cars collide on A47 at Guyhirn roundabout just before midnight

A number of people taken to hospital after a two vehicle crash on the A47 at Guyhirn roundabout. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Lorry blocks Freedom Bridge in Wisbech causing delays

Lorry blocks Freedom Bridge in Wisbech causing delays. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Talented hockey players from Wisbech celebrate at awards night

It was glitz and glamour for Wisbech Town Hockey Club who held their annual awards night. The ladies third team are pictured. Picture: KIM SPEED.

First action of newly elected councillor to press for update on vandalised former vehicle exchange in Wisbech

Old Vheicle Exchange, Wisbech. Cllr Dave Patrick has made it a priority to resolve. Picture; FACEBOOK

Police sergeant who smelt ‘the devil’s lettuce’ in the Fens recovers £45,000 worth of drugs - and two stolen trailers

An alert police officer who smelt the air went on to find £45k worth of drugs, and two stolen vans, in Middle Drove, Ramsey Heights. No arrests have yet been made. Picture; POLICING CAMBRIDGESHIRE

Most Read

‘A number of’ people rushed to hospital with injuries after two cars collide on A47 at Guyhirn roundabout just before midnight

A number of people taken to hospital after a two vehicle crash on the A47 at Guyhirn roundabout. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Lorry blocks Freedom Bridge in Wisbech causing delays

Lorry blocks Freedom Bridge in Wisbech causing delays. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Talented hockey players from Wisbech celebrate at awards night

It was glitz and glamour for Wisbech Town Hockey Club who held their annual awards night. The ladies third team are pictured. Picture: KIM SPEED.

First action of newly elected councillor to press for update on vandalised former vehicle exchange in Wisbech

Old Vheicle Exchange, Wisbech. Cllr Dave Patrick has made it a priority to resolve. Picture; FACEBOOK

Police sergeant who smelt ‘the devil’s lettuce’ in the Fens recovers £45,000 worth of drugs - and two stolen trailers

An alert police officer who smelt the air went on to find £45k worth of drugs, and two stolen vans, in Middle Drove, Ramsey Heights. No arrests have yet been made. Picture; POLICING CAMBRIDGESHIRE

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

‘Much loved husband, father and grandfather’ cyclist dies a month after collision with Astra in Roman Bank, Leverington

Cyclist Paul Simms, 68, has died nearly a month after being involved in a collision with an Astra in Leverington. Picture; SIMMS FAMILY

Charity cricket match to mark 100 years of Neale-Wade Association

Nostalgic cricket match in aid of charity to take place in March. Picture: ARCHANT.

Firefighters from March deliver week-long fire ‘Safety Zone’ event to more than 450 pupils at primary schools across the Fens

Firefighters from March Fire Station delivered their ‘Safety Zone’ event to more than 450 pupils at schools all across Fenland. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Chatteris Parish Church and Salvation Army join forces for special concert – raising more than £1,100 for life-saving Magpas charity

The concert which raised more than £1,100 for the life-saving Magpas charity at Chatteris Parish Church on Saturday, May 4. Picture: SUPPLIED

You can ‘travel the world without leaving Cambridgeshire’ this late May Bank Holiday weekend at Ely Markets

The Flavours of the World market is back in Ely this late May Bank Holiday weekend. Picture(s): MIKE ROUSE / ARCHANT FILE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists