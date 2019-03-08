'Much loved husband, father and grandfather' cyclist dies a month after collision with Astra in Roman Bank, Leverington
PUBLISHED: 11:41 18 May 2019
Archant
A 'much loved husband, father and grandfather' has died nearly a month after being struck by a car whilst cycling near his home.
Paul Simms, 68, died in hospital on Tuesday from injuries sustained in the collision in Roman Bank, Leverington, on April 23.
Mr Simms of Wisbech St Mary was involved in a collision with a silver Vauxhall Astra at around 6.30pm: he was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after sustaining serious injuries.
A police spokesman said: "No arrests have been made in connection with the collision and an investigation continues".
You may also want to watch:
Mr Simms' family has asked for privacy at this time but released a short statement:
It read: "Paul was a much-loved husband, father and grandfather, he will be sadly missed."
Anyone who may have information relating to the collision should call police on 101.
Police and paramedics attended the scene of the collision along with an air ambulance.
The road was closed for some time afterwards whilst police began an investigation.