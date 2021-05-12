Hairdressing student is best of 1,000 after winning national competition
An aspiring hairdresser from Wisbech defeated 1,000 other students and apprentices to win a national competition.
Rachael Penny, who studies at the College of West Anglia (CWA), was named winner of the Concept Hair Magazine’s Learner of the Year 2021 competition in the avant-garde category.
Rachael said: "I created the initial design for the first-round last year and then once I was shortlisted, created a second design, with the theme ‘Safari' and a vision board to be entered into the final.
"The final decision was announced live on April 26, with industry leaders as judges.
"It was a complete surprise that I won, my family and I were so excited, we were screaming with joy.”
Rachael won £1,000 worth of hairdressing tools and professional courses.
Rachael decided to return to learning as a mature student, having completed her level 2 qualification.
Now, she has nearly completed her level 3 qualification in hairdressing at CWA’s Wisbech campus.
She added: “It's never too late to follow your dreams and train in a new career. You just need passion, drive and motivation.
"I absolutely love the creativity of hairdressing and helping to make people feel good about themselves. I can’t wait to start working.”
Charlotte Bywater, CWA level 1 hair and beauty student, was also shortlisted to the top 20 of the styling level 1 category.
For the finals she had to create a look with the theme festival hair, accompanied by a vision board to show her influences.
Charlotte said: “I thought the competition was fun and it was great to have a new challenge.
"I have enjoyed seeing my look come to life and the results.”
