Fenland catering lecturers compete in tonight’s Bake Off: The Professionals
- Credit: Bake Off: The Professionals
Two catering lecturers from the College of West Anglia's campus in Wisbech will be showcasing their skills in the upcoming series of Channel 4’s Bake Off: The Professionals.
Alex Harrison and Stacey Martin will compete in the first episode of the series which is being aired tonight at 8pm.
The duo have worked together at the college for the past decade and have shared their knowledge and expertise with scores of Fenland students in that time.
And they discover whether their talents will impress the notoriously tough judges Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin.
Alex trained at the college and worked in pub and hotel kitchens - including some time in Australia - before returning to where it all started to lecture.
Meanwhile, Stacey, who began baking with her mum at the age of four, spent many years working in the hospitality industry before joining the college in 2011, where she runs the pastry section.
At the College of West Anglia, she has previously mentored students in competitions, including the finals of Young Chocolatier of the year.
David Pomfret, Chief Executive and Principal at the College of West Anglia said: "We are delighted our talented chef lecturers have made it on to Channel 4's series Bake Off: The Professionals.
“It is a fantastic opportunity to showcase their high level of knowledge, skills and professionalism and inspire our current and future learners."