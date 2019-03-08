Advanced search

Crowds come together to witness unvveiling of new Wisbech to Upwell Tram Memorial

PUBLISHED: 13:05 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:21 01 August 2019

Crowds gathered in numbers to witness the unveiling of the Wisbech to Upwell Tram Memorial on Saturday, located outside the health centre on Townley Close in Upwell. Pictured are SDM Fabrication representatives Richard Melton (left), managing director and Kimberley Walsh, project engineer. Picture: SUSAN LOWE

Crowds turned out in numbers despite the damp conditions for the Wisbech to Upwell Tram Memorial unveiling on Saturday.

90-year-old Mary Williamson (left) unveiled the Wisbech to Upwell Tram Memorial to mark phase two of the Wisbech to Upwell Tram Project on Saturday. Picture: SUSAN LOWE90-year-old Mary Williamson (left) unveiled the Wisbech to Upwell Tram Memorial to mark phase two of the Wisbech to Upwell Tram Project on Saturday. Picture: SUSAN LOWE

People gathered outside the health centre on Townley Close near the former Upwell Depot to see the new memorial, revealed by 90-year-old Mary Williamson whose husband Bill was manager of coal merchants, Coote & Warren Ltd, who had a branch at the depot.

To mark the opening of phase two of the Wisbech to Upwell Tram Project, members of Upwell St Peter's Church assisted Bill Smith, Wisbech to Upwell Tram Project Leader, in arranging a display of tram photographs and other memorabilia, as well as supplying a range of homemade cakes, tea and coffee.

Mary said: "I am really delighted to be here and to be part of this."

The event was funded through public donations from those including members of the local community and the Borough Council of King's Lynn & West Norfolk Small Grant Scheme.

For the future, the project team is aiming to produce bespoke installations along the entire tram route involving contributions from Wisbech, Elm, Emneth and Outwell.

For more information on how to donate, contact Bill Smith on 01945 772212, Allan Gullon, treasurer of Well Creek Trust on 01945 772354 or Susan Lowe, chair of the project committee on 07957 444191.

