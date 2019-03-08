Advanced search

GCSE results 2019: 61 per cent of students at Cromwell Community College achieve grades 9-4 in English and mathematics

PUBLISHED: 10:36 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:36 22 August 2019

Pupils at Cromwell Community College have opened their GCSE results and 61 per cent of students achieved grades 4-9 in English and maths. Picture: Archant

Cromwell Community College has seen an increase in the number of students receiving the top GCSE grades in English and mathematics.

This year, 61 per cent of students achieved grades 9-4 in English and maths and eight per cent achieved grade 7 or higher, a three per cent increase on last year.

In particular, the college saw a significant six per cent increase in students achieving the top grades (9-7) in English, rising from 12 per cent in 2018, to 18 per cent in 2019.

Thirty one per cent of students achieved at least one grade 9-7 and there were 13 subjects where the number of students achieving high grades of 9-7 increased.

There were also 17 subjects where more students achieved a grade 4 or above, compared to 2018. 11 subjects also had at least one student achieving the top grade 9.

Jane Horn, executive principal of Cromwell Community College, said: "I am delighted that we have achieved another strong set of GCSE results.

"Our skilled staff have worked extremely hard over the last two years to help each student reach their potential.

"In turn, our students have been committed to their studies and have strived to achieve their best.

"It is brilliant to see this celebrated with such fantastic results and more students achieving the top grades.

"Thank you to our community for continuing to support the college and our students.

"I look forward to seeing them take their next steps in their education and careers with these strong results behind them."

Clive Bush, acting CEO of The Active Learning Trust, said: "I am delighted for Cromwell Community College who have once again achieved strong GCSE results.

"The college is committed to supporting its students which is reflected in these results."

