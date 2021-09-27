News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Youth with 'police style baton' caught out by CCTV

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:48 AM September 27, 2021    Updated: 10:56 AM September 27, 2021
A baton and two BB guns were seized by Cambridgeshire police

A youth was found carrying a police style baton in Wisbech and also owned two metal BB guns. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A youth who was in possession of a police style baton in a town park was caught out thanks to CCTV. 

Police officers were in the Artillery Street area of Wisbech when they spotted the youth on Saturday, September 25. 

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “Fenland/Peterborough CCTV saw a youth in the Artillery Street park with a police style baton. 

“They decided to hide it, but CCTV was watching.  

“The youth was stopped by response officers assisted by the Wisbech neighbourhood policing team.” 

The youth was then taken home to his parents and after officers recovered the baton, they also found two metal BB guns that the youth had owned, which were also seized. 

The spokesperson added: “Two metal BB guns were handed over and disclaimed to the police which was owned by the youth.   

“Enquiries are ongoing with this incident.” 

