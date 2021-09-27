Youth with 'police style baton' caught out by CCTV
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
A youth who was in possession of a police style baton in a town park was caught out thanks to CCTV.
Police officers were in the Artillery Street area of Wisbech when they spotted the youth on Saturday, September 25.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “Fenland/Peterborough CCTV saw a youth in the Artillery Street park with a police style baton.
“They decided to hide it, but CCTV was watching.
“The youth was stopped by response officers assisted by the Wisbech neighbourhood policing team.”
The youth was then taken home to his parents and after officers recovered the baton, they also found two metal BB guns that the youth had owned, which were also seized.
The spokesperson added: “Two metal BB guns were handed over and disclaimed to the police which was owned by the youth.
Most Read
- 1 The Great British Sunday is a rush to the pumps not the piers
- 2 Frisson of excitement for Nissen as wartime hut sells for £169,000
- 3 Former mayor begins court battle to retain pub
- 4 Former mayor Aigars Balsevics must wait for verdict on pub fate
- 5 Rings End A141 closed after three vehicle collision
- 6 Crisis, what crisis? Panic buying at the pumps in Fenland
- 7 Community group to review case of missing Terry McSpadden
- 8 Drug free, drink free BMW driver crashes into wall
- 9 Body found in Wisbech road
- 10 Fenmen caught napping as Fenland sides suffer weekend pain
“Enquiries are ongoing with this incident.”