A woman arrested on suspicion of burgling a Wisbech pub is due in court today (Thursday).

Wendy Fisher, 59, of no fixed address, was arrested on the evening of Tuesday, November 30 in connection with a burglary at the Hare and Hounds public house and hotel in North Brink.

She has since been charged with burglary with intent to steal and has been remanded in custody to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court.