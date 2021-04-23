Woman ‘drink driver’ arrested for having no licence or insurance
Published: 12:26 PM April 23, 2021
- Credit: Fen Cops
A woman in her 30s was arrested last night after failing a roadside alcohol breath test, driving without a licence and having no insurance.
The uninsured and unlicenced driver was stopped on Lynn Road in Wisbech on Thursday, April 22 and will now face a day in court.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Last night we arrested a woman in her 30s in Lynn Road, Wisbech.
“She was driving without insurance or a licence, whilst being almost three times the legal drink drive limit; she has been bailed to appear in court in June.”
For information on drink driving, the law and how to report your concerns, visit: https://bit.ly/3tMpILd