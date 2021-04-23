News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News > Crime

Woman ‘drink driver’ arrested for having no licence or insurance

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 12:26 PM April 23, 2021   
An uninsured and unlicenced suspected drink driver, a woman in her 30s, was arrested in Lynn Road in Wisbech

An uninsured and unlicenced suspected drink driver, a woman in her 30s, was arrested in Lynn Road in Wisbech on Thursday night (April 22). - Credit: Fen Cops 

A woman in her 30s was arrested last night after failing a roadside alcohol breath test, driving without a licence and having no insurance.  

The uninsured and unlicenced driver was stopped on Lynn Road in Wisbech on Thursday, April 22 and will now face a day in court.  

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Last night we arrested a woman in her 30s in Lynn Road, Wisbech. 

“She was driving without insurance or a licence, whilst being almost three times the legal drink drive limit; she has been bailed to appear in court in June.” 

For information on drink driving, the law and how to report your concerns, visit: https://bit.ly/3tMpILd 

You may also want to watch:

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

King's Lynn police seize mums car on school run

Norfolk Police

Mum caught driving with revoked license on school run gets car seized

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Rough sleepers in old vicarage gardens Wisbech

Homelessness | Updated

Vicar's concerns over 'hugely vulnerable' rough sleepers

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
The single-vehicle collision happened on Barton Road, between Wisbech and Wisbech St Mary

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man in critical condition after single-vehicle crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Three derelict cottages at 29 Dovecote Road, Upwell, Wisbech, are to be sold in an online auction. 

Hot Properties | Video

Three derelict cottages ‘would make an ideal renovation project’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon