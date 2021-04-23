Published: 12:26 PM April 23, 2021

An uninsured and unlicenced suspected drink driver, a woman in her 30s, was arrested in Lynn Road in Wisbech on Thursday night (April 22). - Credit: Fen Cops

A woman in her 30s was arrested last night after failing a roadside alcohol breath test, driving without a licence and having no insurance.

The uninsured and unlicenced driver was stopped on Lynn Road in Wisbech on Thursday, April 22 and will now face a day in court.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Last night we arrested a woman in her 30s in Lynn Road, Wisbech.

“She was driving without insurance or a licence, whilst being almost three times the legal drink drive limit; she has been bailed to appear in court in June.”

For information on drink driving, the law and how to report your concerns, visit: https://bit.ly/3tMpILd