Published: 12:00 PM December 18, 2020

Wisbech woman, 55, issued community protection warning after complaints of aggressive begging in and around the town centre from members of the public. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A 55-year-old woman from Wisbech was issued a community protection warning after complaints of aggressive begging in and around the town centre.

It comes after one resident posted a warning about being careful in town on the Facebook page Wisbech Discussion Forum.

They said: "I just went to the cash machine and was approached by a woman begging for money.

"She wouldn't take no for an answer and looked like she was reaching to grab my wallet - but she wasn't fast enough.

"I was big enough to handle it but had this been an older person, things might have been different."

Another person replied to the post and identified the woman, writing that she is "just out of prison" and that "police know her".

They added: "She was jailed twice recently for getting aggressive when people refused to give her money."

The order was given by neighbourhood officers who say they are also liaising with partner agencies to ensure the female is adequately supported.

For further information, and to report anti-social behaviour, visit www.cambs.police.uk/informat.../anti-social-behaviour