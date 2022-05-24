Man arrested in Wisbech after illegally entering UK three times
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
A man, who has illegally entered the United Kingdom three times, has been arrested in Wisbech.
The 25-year-old male was driving on Weasenham Lane at around 10pm on Thursday (May 19).
After being stopped by officers from Cambridgeshire Police's Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT), the individual was arrested for breaching a deportation order, given to him following a previous arrest.
The man has now been transferred to the immigration service, where he awaits deportation.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police's Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) said: "RCAT officers on patrol in Wisbech stopped a car containing a male who had entered the country illegally three times.
"He was again arrested for breaching a deportation order and awaits deportation."
The spokesperson added: "The vehicle was stopped on May 19 in Weasenham Lane, Wisbech at about 10pm.
"The 25-year-old male has since been transferred to the immigration service."