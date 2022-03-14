Michael Bourn sent explicit pictures and messages to someone he believed was a 14-year-old girl, and stole from Wisbech hospital workers - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A thief and sexual predator who stole items worth thousands of pounds from Cambridgeshire hospital workers and contractors has been jailed for nine years.

Michael Bourn, of Bath Road, Wisbech, broke into a staff area of North Cambridgeshire Hospital on several occasions where he stole health workers' possessions.

Bourn was also found to have engaged in sexual communications with a child.

The 27-year-old appeared at Peterborough Crown Court where he admitted to two counts of attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child, and two counts of attempting to incite a girl aged 14 to engage in sexual activity.

He also pleaded guilty to robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, three counts of burglary, and attempted burglary.

He was jailed for nine years and one month at Peterborough Crown Court on March 9.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said that Bourn targeted North Cambridgeshire Hospital on multiple occasions.

On May 28, 2021, the thief stole power tools worth £900 from a van belonging to a tradesman working on the hospital roof.

Bourn was identified using CCTV.

One week later, Bourn entered a staff-only area of the hospital where he took a purse, phone and car keys.

The health worker checked on her car and noticed it had disappeared, but CCTV caught Bourne's face.

In the days which followed, Bourn returned, taking a dongle and some cash.

On one occasion, night shift staff noticed Bourn removing an office window in an attempt to break in.

She disturbed him, and he ran away.

Bourn admitted to one charge of robbery, related to a handbag snatch on June 22, 2021.

He was also found to have sent explicit pictures on social media to someone he believed was a 14-year-old girl.

PC Peter Waite, of Cambridgeshire Constabulary, investigated Bourn and his string of offences.

PC Waite said: "Bourn brazenly and shamelessly targeted hospital workers and staff who were working tirelessly to care for sick people during the pandemic.

"He continued to go back again and again, stealing thousands of pounds worth of items.

"Together with the robbery and engaging in sexual communication with a child, Bourn’s actions were absolutely despicable.

"I am glad justice has been done.

"Bourn will spend a significant period behind bars to reflect on the hurt he has caused."