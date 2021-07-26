News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Burnouts, revving engines and upset shoppers lead to dispersal order

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:39 AM July 26, 2021   
Police issued a dispersal order after they broke up a car meet at Tesco in Cromwell Road, Wisbech. 

Police broke up a car meet at Tesco in Wisbech after they received reports of drivers doing burnouts, revving engines and upsetting members of the public who were trying to shop.

Officers from the neighbourhood police team were called to the supermarket in Cromwell Road during national anti-social behaviour week.

Due to complaints and the safety of members of the public, a dispersal order was put in place and those in attendance were asked to leave. 

"It was just the odd few people who spoilt it," said police, who added that vehicles left the area and there were no other complaints. 

The dispersal order remained in place overnight. 

Report concerns about anti-social behaviour via https://bit.ly/3eqtS5U.
 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Wisbech News

