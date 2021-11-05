Tesco thief who stole 64 bottles of Jack Daniels jailed for Christmas
A man will spend Christmas in prison for stealing £2,500 worth of alcohol - including 64 bottles of Jack Daniels, six bottles of whiskey, four bottles of vodka and two bottles of cognac - from a Tesco store in Wisbech.
Ion Dumitri, of Sandford in Westwood, Peterborough, was arrested at the Cromwell Road supermarket on Monday afternoon following reports of attempted theft from the store.
Police said: "He didn't get away with the goods on that occasion but was identified as having stolen the below on two previous 'shops':
64 bottles of Jack Daniels (not a typo!)
six bottles of whiskey
four bottles of vodka
two bottles of cognac
The 49-year-old was charged with two counts of theft from a shop, namely £2,500.45 worth of food and drink from Tesco, as well as going equipped for theft by being in possession of magnets.
PC Joshua Crown, who investigated, said: “Dumitri was so brazen in his actions, carrying out high-value thefts on two separate occasions and nearly getting away with a third.
“These were clearly planned with him concealing the many bottles so not to raise suspicions and using items to out-smart the store alarms.”
Dumitri admitted two counts of theft at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (November 2).
He was sentenced to 17 weeks in prison as well as being made to pay £2,510.45 compensation to Tesco.