News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News > Crime

Teenager, 19, on County Drug Lines heroin and crack cocaine charge

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 2:17 PM January 14, 2022
Thames Valley Police have arrested a teenager, 19, from Wisbech in a County Lines Drug operation

Thames Valley Police have arrested a teenager, 19, from Wisbech in a County Lines Drug operation - Credit: Thames Valley Police

A Wisbech teenager has been charged in connection with a raid on a house in Buckingham that police are linking to County Drug Lines.  

19-year-old Christopher Schooling of Tindall Close, Wisbech, has been charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine – a class A drug. 

He also has also been charged with possession with intent to supply heroin – also a class A controlled drug. 

A third charges alleges he possessed/acquired and used possess/acquire/use criminal property - namely cash. 

He was one of three men arrested when Thames Valley Police raided a house in Buckingham. 

Just after 1pm on Thursday, January 6, officers from the Thames Valley Police Stronghold Team, along with armed response officers and the Buckingham & Winslow Neighbourhood Team forced entry into a property on West Street, Buckingham.  

Police say the address “address had recently been identified by the police as linked to County Drug Lines”.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Former Wisbech mayor Aigars Balsevics charged with rape
  2. 2 Teens arrested after woman threatened with hammer in Wisbech
  3. 3 Motorists face extra time on journeys due to A141 closure
  1. 4 ‘I think it’s totally amazing’ - three family members share same birthday
  2. 5 Post office break-in linked to three other ram raids, say police
  3. 6 Take a look inside this £600,000 converted barn hidden in the Fens
  4. 7 Plumbing ringleader who ‘traded under multiple names’ jailed
  5. 8 'Out of order' - council hits back at claim incinerator deal struck
  6. 9 'Teaching was his life': Tributes paid to Nick, 55, after Covid battle
  7. 10 Ram raids return with a vengeance

Three men were found inside, along with a large quantity of the Class A drugs crack cocaine and heroin.  

All three were arrested and charged. 

A 23-year-old man from Buckingham was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, and possessing/acquiring/using criminal property - namely cash.  

And a 22-year-old man from Essex was charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin and possessing/acquiring/using criminal property - namely cash.  

All three men made their first appearance in court on Friday, January 7  

Anyone who is concerned about drug-related crime in their area can call police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.  

You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.  

Cambs Live News
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Malcolm Pope of Upwell who died in December

Obituary

Family pays tribute to 'best dad you could have asked for'

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Fire at King's Lynn shellfish factory

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Fire breaks out at King's Lynn shellfish factory

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
John Boyd, 77, who has been missing from Downham Market since January 4.

Norfolk Live News

Pensioner found in London four days after going missing in Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Fenland Council is asking: how safe do you feel living in or visiting Wisbech?

Fenland District Council

Council launches 'safer Wisbech' survey

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon