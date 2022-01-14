Teenager, 19, on County Drug Lines heroin and crack cocaine charge
A Wisbech teenager has been charged in connection with a raid on a house in Buckingham that police are linking to County Drug Lines.
19-year-old Christopher Schooling of Tindall Close, Wisbech, has been charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine – a class A drug.
He also has also been charged with possession with intent to supply heroin – also a class A controlled drug.
A third charges alleges he possessed/acquired and used possess/acquire/use criminal property - namely cash.
He was one of three men arrested when Thames Valley Police raided a house in Buckingham.
Just after 1pm on Thursday, January 6, officers from the Thames Valley Police Stronghold Team, along with armed response officers and the Buckingham & Winslow Neighbourhood Team forced entry into a property on West Street, Buckingham.
Police say the address “address had recently been identified by the police as linked to County Drug Lines”.
Three men were found inside, along with a large quantity of the Class A drugs crack cocaine and heroin.
All three were arrested and charged.
A 23-year-old man from Buckingham was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, and possessing/acquiring/using criminal property - namely cash.
And a 22-year-old man from Essex was charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin and possessing/acquiring/using criminal property - namely cash.
All three men made their first appearance in court on Friday, January 7
Anyone who is concerned about drug-related crime in their area can call police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.
You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.