Published: 10:19 AM May 14, 2021

Sixteen-year-old boy arrested in Wisbech on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, as well as possession of cannabis. - Credit: POLICING FENLAND

A teenage boy from Wisbech was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, as well as possession of cannabis.

Neighbourhood police arrested the 16-year-old on Wednesday after CCTV operators alerted officers to what they thought was someone in Wisbech Town Park with a knife.

On stopping and searching the teen, officers found the weapon to be a screwdriver.

He was arrested, interviewed and has been bailed to go back to the Police Investigation Centre (PIC) in King's Lynn next month.

