News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News > Crime

Boy, 16, found with screwdriver in town park

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:19 AM May 14, 2021   
Sixteen-year-old boy arrested in Wisbech

Sixteen-year-old boy arrested in Wisbech on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, as well as possession of cannabis. - Credit: POLICING FENLAND

A teenage boy from Wisbech was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, as well as possession of cannabis.

Neighbourhood police arrested the 16-year-old on Wednesday after CCTV operators alerted officers to what they thought was someone in Wisbech Town Park with a knife.

On stopping and searching the teen, officers found the weapon to be a screwdriver.

He was arrested, interviewed and has been bailed to go back to the Police Investigation Centre (PIC) in King's Lynn next month.
 

You may also want to watch:

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wetherspoons pub Wisbech

Man on the run after stealing e-scooter from child

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Hudson count

Cambridgeshire County Council

Tories retain two Wisbech seats for county council

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Police in Wisbech drugs raid

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Suspected drug dealers arrested in Wisbech raid

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Steve Count

Cambridgeshire County Council

Election shock: Tories lose overall control of Cambridgeshire County...

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon