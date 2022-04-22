News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News > Crime

Wisbech boy pleads not guilty to 'rape of a child under 13'

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 2:48 PM April 22, 2022
A teenager from Wisbech appeared at Lincoln Crown Court (pictured), where he denied raping a seven-year-old boy

A teenager from Wisbech appeared at Lincoln Crown Court (pictured), where he denied raping a seven-year-old boy - Credit: Geograph/Richard Croft

A Wisbech teenager has pleaded not guilty to a charge of rape.

The 14-year-old defendant appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Wednesday, April 20.

He is accused of raping a seven-year-old boy in a Lincolnshire village last year.

Following the not guilty plea, the defendant will face a crown court trial in Lincoln, which is due to start on Monday, September 19.

The teenager cannot be named because of his age.

He was aged 13 at the time of the alleged offence.

He previously appeared at Boston Youth Court on April 6, where District Judge Peter Veits ruled that the case should be heard at crown court.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ruth Neave thanks jury after man found guilty of Rikki’s murder
  2. 2 Three caravans stolen from 'secure' holiday park near Wisbech
  3. 3 6-2 council vote decides fate of new incinerator for Whittlesey
  1. 4 New pub plans to open fish and chip, Chinese and pizza takeaways
  2. 5 Police close road as firefighters tackle building blaze near A605
  3. 6 Tesco store worker threatened after confronting shoplifters
  4. 7 James Watson, 41, found guilty of murdering Rikki Neave in 1994
  5. 8 RSPCA find dying cat left for dead abandoned in cardboard box
  6. 9 Inside the café offering afternoon tea with board games for less than £10
  7. 10 Tributes paid to ‘truly loved’ 22-year-old killed on M11

The accused lives in the Wisbech area, although HM Courts and Tribunals Service said his address falls in Lincolnshire rather than Cambridgeshire.

Lincoln Crown Court
Wisbech News
Lincolnshire News

Don't Miss

Travellers give a caravan no choice but to close on busy bank holiday weekend.. , Doddington Monday

Cambs Live News

‘Life threatening threats, extortion’ as travellers wreak havoc

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
"Not what you expect to see" - Armed police arrested a suspected gunman in Norfolk Street, Wisbech

Cambs Live News

Armed police swoop on Norfolk Street and arrest man in Wisbech

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Tydd St Giles Golf and Country Club. 

Planning | Special Report

Villagers react angrily to 51 extra holiday lodges

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Wisbech: A masked attacker held a machete up to his victim's throat and demanded money

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Masked attackers with weapons raid Wisbech home

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon