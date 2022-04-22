A teenager from Wisbech appeared at Lincoln Crown Court (pictured), where he denied raping a seven-year-old boy - Credit: Geograph/Richard Croft

A Wisbech teenager has pleaded not guilty to a charge of rape.

The 14-year-old defendant appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Wednesday, April 20.

He is accused of raping a seven-year-old boy in a Lincolnshire village last year.

Following the not guilty plea, the defendant will face a crown court trial in Lincoln, which is due to start on Monday, September 19.

The teenager cannot be named because of his age.

He was aged 13 at the time of the alleged offence.

He previously appeared at Boston Youth Court on April 6, where District Judge Peter Veits ruled that the case should be heard at crown court.

The accused lives in the Wisbech area, although HM Courts and Tribunals Service said his address falls in Lincolnshire rather than Cambridgeshire.