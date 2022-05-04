Darren Hodgkinson, aged 53, visited his victim at her home in Park Avenue, Wisbech, six times - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A stalker from Wisbech wrote notes on cardboard from his victim's bin before posting them through her letterbox.

Darren Hodgkinson, aged 53, harassed a woman at her home on Park Avenue between December 10, 2021 and January 4, 2022.

He pleaded guilty to stalking at Peterborough Crown Court on March 29, and was later sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison.

DC Jon Edwards, of Cambridgeshire Police, described the victim's ordeal as "frightening".

Hodgkinson, of New Drove, Wisbech, said he believed his victim to be a prison guard called Jackie.

He visited her home six times despite being told he had the wrong address, and that he should go away.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Police arrested Hodgkinson at the scene on January 4 this year.

He told officers in an interview that he returned to the address multiple times in an attempt to apologise for the case of mistaken identity.

At Peterborough Crown Court, he was handed an indefinite restraining order as well as the prison sentence.

DC Edwards said: "Hodgkinson continued to turn up at the victim’s home, despite being told numerous times not to come. His behaviour was frightening and caused her to change their daily lifestyle.

"I hope the conclusion of the court process will help her to move on with life without this harassment.

"We’re dedicated to helping victims of stalking, and I’d encourage anyone who has been subjected to offences like this to come forward."