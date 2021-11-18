News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News > Crime

Driver almost FIVE times legal alcohol limit arrested after crash

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 1:21 PM November 18, 2021
Updated: 2:36 PM November 18, 2021
Woman arrested for being almost five times the legal alcohol limit when they crashed their car in High Road, Wisbech St Mary.

Woman arrested for being almost five times the legal alcohol limit when they crashed their car in High Road, Wisbech St Mary. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A driver was arrested for being almost five times the legal alcohol limit when they crashed their car in Wisbech St Mary.

The woman, who gave a reading of 162ugs during a roadside breath test, was arrested following the single-vehicle collision in High Road at 10.30pm.

She remains in custody. 

Police said: "We were called out to a collision in Wisbech St Mary late last night – thankfully the driver wasn’t seriously injured, but they were almost five times the legal drink drive limit!

"Having given a reading of 162 in a roadside breath test – the legal limit is 35 – needless to say she was arrested and remains in custody."

"Please help us make our roads a safer place by reporting information about drink drivers. 

"You can call us any time of the day or night via our confidential drink and drug-drive hotline on 0800 032 0845 or speak to an online operator via our webchat service: https://bit.ly/331ZSbB."

For more information about drink driving, the law and penalties, visit https://bit.ly/3kO4g62.
 

Most Read

  1. 1 Farmer lucky to be alive after forklift impalement
  2. 2 Five generations of family members meet up in relatives' new home
  3. 3 Resident baffled after landing suspicious parking notice
  1. 4 Council leader denies written warning from police over alleged Covid breach
  2. 5 Audi RS3 worth £35,000 stolen from outside owner’s home
  3. 6 Driver almost FIVE times legal alcohol limit arrested after crash
  4. 7 Boy arrested as police seize cannabis in town
  5. 8 Whopper of sentence as shoplifter banned from McDonald’s  
  6. 9 Lucky Cambridgeshire neighbours win People’s Postcode Lottery
  7. 10 Triple fatal minibus driver is sentenced to five years in prison
Cambs Live
Wisbech St Mary News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rose Fair Wisbech

Cambs Live

Church pulls out of running Rose Fair

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Churchill Road Wisbech

Cambs Live

Man who beat women and stole goods worth nearly £600 in court

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Horsefair toilets Wisbech

Cambs Live

Toilets stay shut amid talks to end stalemate

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The 42nd annual fireworks display at Wisbech St Mary CofE Academy raised £11,900 for the school.

Headteacher hails school’s fireworks display as ‘most successful in its...

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon