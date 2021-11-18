Woman arrested for being almost five times the legal alcohol limit when they crashed their car in High Road, Wisbech St Mary. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A driver was arrested for being almost five times the legal alcohol limit when they crashed their car in Wisbech St Mary.

The woman, who gave a reading of 162ugs during a roadside breath test, was arrested following the single-vehicle collision in High Road at 10.30pm.

She remains in custody.

Police said: "We were called out to a collision in Wisbech St Mary late last night – thankfully the driver wasn’t seriously injured, but they were almost five times the legal drink drive limit!

"Having given a reading of 162 in a roadside breath test – the legal limit is 35 – needless to say she was arrested and remains in custody."

"Please help us make our roads a safer place by reporting information about drink drivers.

"You can call us any time of the day or night via our confidential drink and drug-drive hotline on 0800 032 0845 or speak to an online operator via our webchat service: https://bit.ly/331ZSbB."

For more information about drink driving, the law and penalties, visit https://bit.ly/3kO4g62.

