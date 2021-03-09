News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Woman finds two men in balaclavas breaking into her home

Louise Hepburn

Published: 5:40 PM March 9, 2021   
Churchfield Way Wisbech St Mary

Police in Wisbech St Mary are treating Monday night's incident in Wisbech St Mary as aggravated burglary. - Credit: GoogleStreetView

A woman came across two men in balaclavas when they broke into her home in Wisbech St Mary.

The incident happened in Churchfield Way at about 5:30pm yesterday evening (Monday).

The victim, who is in her 50s, heard a loud noise coming from the back of her home.

When she went into her kitchen, she found the men both dressed in all black and wearing balaclavas. One was holding a metal bar.

The pair had smashed glass doors to enter the property and fled through them after seeing the victim.

It is not known if the men left with any of the victim's items - but police are treating the incident as aggravated burglary and are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information can contact police online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or through using the online webchat function https://bit.ly/2D9KFKH.

Alternative, those without access to the internet can call 101.

The incident's crime reference number 35/13614/21.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Wisbech St Mary News

