Woman finds two men in balaclavas breaking into her home

Published: 5:40 PM March 9, 2021

Police in Wisbech St Mary are treating Monday night's incident in Wisbech St Mary as aggravated burglary. - Credit: GoogleStreetView

A woman came across two men in balaclavas when they broke into her home in Wisbech St Mary.

The incident happened in Churchfield Way at about 5:30pm yesterday evening (Monday).

The victim, who is in her 50s, heard a loud noise coming from the back of her home.

When she went into her kitchen, she found the men both dressed in all black and wearing balaclavas. One was holding a metal bar.

The pair had smashed glass doors to enter the property and fled through them after seeing the victim.

You may also want to watch:

It is not known if the men left with any of the victim's items - but police are treating the incident as aggravated burglary and are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information can contact police online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or through using the online webchat function https://bit.ly/2D9KFKH.

Alternative, those without access to the internet can call 101.

The incident's crime reference number 35/13614/21.