B&M staff confronted shoplifter when he made a return visit to Wisbech store. - Credit: B&M

A shoplifter who got away with stealing a projector, was caught after he tried it on for a second time.

He has been jailed for 14 weeks after admitting stealing from the same shop twice and assaulting a member of staff.

Aaron Beckett, 44, of All Saints Close, Elm, entered B&M on the Cromwell retail park, Wisbech, on October 19 carrying a newspaper which he used to conceal a Goodmans projector worth £99 and leave without paying.

Two weeks later Beckett again entered the shop but this time selected a loaf of bread before picking up another Goodmans projector.

He hid the projector in the packaging before leaving the store, again without paying.

The following day he returned but was spotted by staff and challenged.

Beckett assaulted one of them.

He was arrested at his home and charged with theft and assault.

He appeared at Peterborough magistrates’ court on Monday.

He was jailed for 14 weeks and must pay £199 compensation to B&M