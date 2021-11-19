Shoplifter caught on second trip to same store
- Credit: B&M
A shoplifter who got away with stealing a projector, was caught after he tried it on for a second time.
He has been jailed for 14 weeks after admitting stealing from the same shop twice and assaulting a member of staff.
Aaron Beckett, 44, of All Saints Close, Elm, entered B&M on the Cromwell retail park, Wisbech, on October 19 carrying a newspaper which he used to conceal a Goodmans projector worth £99 and leave without paying.
Two weeks later Beckett again entered the shop but this time selected a loaf of bread before picking up another Goodmans projector.
He hid the projector in the packaging before leaving the store, again without paying.
The following day he returned but was spotted by staff and challenged.
Beckett assaulted one of them.
Most Read
- 1 Stolen Audi RS3 worth £35,000 found after 'guy parked next to it'
- 2 Driver almost FIVE times legal alcohol limit arrested after crash
- 3 Cash machine stolen in ram-raid
- 4 Drunk driver escapes unhurt after crash
- 5 Five generations of family members meet up in relatives' new home
- 6 Farmer lucky to be alive after forklift impalement
- 7 Workshop receives new welder thanks to council funding
- 8 Council leader denies written warning from police over alleged Covid breach
- 9 Hunt is on to find stolen £13k dumper
- 10 Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry on A1
He was arrested at his home and charged with theft and assault.
He appeared at Peterborough magistrates’ court on Monday.
He was jailed for 14 weeks and must pay £199 compensation to B&M