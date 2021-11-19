News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News > Crime

Shoplifter caught on second trip to same store

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 3:20 PM November 19, 2021
B&M staff confronted shoplifter when he made a return visit to Wisbech store. 

B&M staff confronted shoplifter when he made a return visit to Wisbech store. - Credit: B&M

A shoplifter who got away with stealing a projector, was caught after he tried it on for a second time.  

He has been jailed for 14 weeks after admitting stealing from the same shop twice and assaulting a member of staff. 

Aaron Beckett, 44, of All Saints Close, Elm, entered B&M on the Cromwell retail park, Wisbech, on October 19 carrying a newspaper which he used to conceal a Goodmans projector worth £99 and leave without paying. 

Two weeks later Beckett again entered the shop but this time selected a loaf of bread before picking up another Goodmans projector. 

He hid the projector in the packaging before leaving the store, again without paying. 

The following day he returned but was spotted by staff and challenged. 

Beckett assaulted one of them. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Stolen Audi RS3 worth £35,000 found after 'guy parked next to it'
  2. 2 Driver almost FIVE times legal alcohol limit arrested after crash
  3. 3 Cash machine stolen in ram-raid
  1. 4 Drunk driver escapes unhurt after crash 
  2. 5 Five generations of family members meet up in relatives' new home
  3. 6 Farmer lucky to be alive after forklift impalement
  4. 7 Workshop receives new welder thanks to council funding
  5. 8 Council leader denies written warning from police over alleged Covid breach
  6. 9 Hunt is on to find stolen £13k dumper
  7. 10 Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry on A1

He was arrested at his home and charged with theft and assault. 

He appeared at Peterborough magistrates’ court on Monday.  

He was jailed for 14 weeks and must pay £199 compensation to B&M 

Peterborough Magistrates Court
Retail
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rose Fair Wisbech

Cambs Live

Church pulls out of running Rose Fair

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Churchill Road Wisbech

Cambs Live

Man who beat women and stole goods worth nearly £600 in court

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
People's Postcode Lottery host Jeff Brazier could be knocking on your door soon like today's lucky w

Lucky Cambridgeshire neighbours win People’s Postcode Lottery

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Horsefair toilets Wisbech

Cambs Live

Toilets stay shut amid talks to end stalemate

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon