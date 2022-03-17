The HGV driver was found to be more than three times the legal alcohol limit at Wisbech port at 7.30am on Wednesday March 16. - Credit: DARREN GREEN

A HGV driver was found to be more than three times the legal alcohol limit at Wisbech port at 7.30am.

The driver was breathalysed at the scene yesterday morning (March 16) and blew 109, the legal limit is 35ugs.

The driver was arrested and taken to the Police Investigation Centre in King's Lynn were he blew an evidential breath test of 100.

The driver has since been charged to court for drink driving.